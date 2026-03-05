Federal Judge Orders Trump Admin to Refund Billions of Dollars to Businesses That Paid Illegal Tariffs

Eaton ruled in a case brought by Atmus Filtration, a company based in Nashville, Tennessee, which filed one of about 2,000 lawsuits at the trade court seeking refunds for the tariffs.

US Customs and Border Protection is likely to appeal the decision or “seek a stay to buy more time,” former US trade official Ryan Majerus told NBC News, but Eaton did not appear convinced Wednesday when a Justice Department lawyer Claudia Burke, said in court that issuing refunds en masse would be time-consuming for the CBP and would necessitate the manual review of millions of entries.

“We live in the age of computers,” said Eaton. “It must be possible for Customs Service to program its computers so it doesn’t need a manual review.

Burke also told Eaton that the administration hadn’t determined its position on refunding the tariffs, to which the judge replied: “Your position is clear. The Supreme Court told you what your position is.”

Eaton noted that refunds are processed every day by CBP through a process called “liquidation” when goods are imported through the agency. CBP issues an accounting of what is owed by the importer, and the company has 180 days to formally contest its duties. The judge ordered customs officials to stop collecting tariffs on goods currently in the liquidation process and to recalculate duties for goods that were past the 180-day window, without the illegally imposed tariffs, resulting in a refund.