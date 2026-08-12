Can AI Help Build Peace? African Youth are Showing a Path Forward

The report’s greatest strength is its refusal to portray African youth as passive recipients of technology. Instead, it presents them as knowledge creators who generate information, build digital tools, and shape public conversations about conflict. This is an important shift. Discussions of youth, peace, and security often focus on participation or representation. Here, the emphasis is on expertise. Young peacebuilders are producing the data, local knowledge, and digital innovations that increasingly underpin conflict prevention efforts.

The examples illustrate this well. Kenya’s Ushahidi platform demonstrated, following post-election violence from 2007 to 2008, how citizens could crowdsource reports during crises. More recent initiatives such as iVerify, piloted in Zambia in 2021, train young journalists to identify and counter false information before it spreads further. iVerify is now being used in Sierra Leone and Liberia as a Digital Public Good, where young journalists are being trained in fact-checking. Other youth-led projects combine machine learning, open-source intelligence, and community reporting to monitor elections, identify conflict risks, and challenge false narratives online.

Perhaps most importantly, the report avoids treating technology as a substitute for human relationships. Many of its strongest examples combine digital platforms with face-to-face dialogue, community organizing, local radio, and peace education. Digital tools become effective because they strengthen existing social networks rather than replace them.

The report is equally persuasive in highlighting barriers that continue to shape Africa’s digital future.

Internet access remains deeply unequal across the continent, especially in rural and conflict-affected areas. Women continue to face significant obstacles to digital participation. African languages remain poorly represented in many AI systems, limiting the ability of automated tools to understand local contexts or identify harmful content accurately. AI systems trained primarily in English or other Western languages risk failing to detect harmful content in African languages. These are not simply technical shortcomings. They are questions of inclusion, legitimacy, and whose voices are heard.

The discussion of language is especially important. Peacebuilding depends on understanding local narratives and community dynamics.

The recommendations are practical and well aligned with the evidence presented. They call for closer coordination between the African Union (AU)’s peace and technology institutions, greater investment in digital literacy and connectivity, stronger ethical oversight of AI, and formal mechanisms that allow young people to contribute directly to peace and security policymaking.