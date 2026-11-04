When a bull falls for a donkey: what an unlikely relationship reveals about animal sexuality

Evolutionary biologists have traditionally approached same-sex sexual behaviour as a puzzle. If natural selection favours traits that contribute to reproductive success, why should animals spend time and energy engaging in sexual behaviour that cannot directly produce offspring?

Suggested explanations include mistaken identity, a lack of opposite-sex partners, or indiscriminate sexual behaviour with whichever individuals happen to be nearby. But all these explanations begin with an assumption that sexual behaviour between males and females is the default, and same-sex behaviour represents a departure from it.

In a provocative 2019 paper, a team of researchers challenged this assumption. They proposed that the ancestors of sexually reproducing animals may have been relatively indiscriminate about the sex of their sexual partners. Rather than assuming that different-sex sexual behaviour came first, they suggested that the ability to distinguish between potential partners, and preferentially direct sexual behaviour towards the opposite sex, may have evolved later.

Taking a queer perspective

This is a brilliant example of how queer perspectives can enrich evolutionary biology.

Queer approaches encourage scientists to examine how human assumptions about sex, gender and sexuality influence the questions we ask, the categories we use and the explanations we consider plausible. They do not require us to assign human sexual identities to animals.

Observing same-sex sexual behaviour does not tell us that an animal is gay or establish a fixed sexual orientation. Instead, queer approaches encourage us to take the diversity of animal sexual behaviour seriously, without assuming what is normal or what needs explaining.

The authors of the new study suggest that Achille and Patroclo’s sexual interactions may help maintain their social relationship. They also discuss the possible reproductive costs of spending time and energy on sexual activity that cannot result in offspring.

But this framing raises another question. Why should we assume that sexual behaviour must contribute directly to reproduction to have evolutionary significance?

Social relationships can influence survival, access to resources and future reproductive opportunities. Sexual behaviour that strengthens those relationships may therefore have adaptive benefits, even when it cannot directly produce offspring. Equally, sexual behaviour may arise from evolved mechanisms without every individual encounter necessarily providing an animal’s reproductive success.

Achille and Patroclo cannot tell us why they choose one another. This short study can’t tell us what evolutionary purpose, if any, their relationship serves. But it does remind us that animal behaviour can be more diverse than our theories suggest.

Perhaps the most important lesson is not that a bull and a donkey have formed an unusual sexual relationship. It is that understanding such relationships requires us to question our assumptions about what sex is, what it does, and what counts as natural.