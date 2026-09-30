Donkey With Caste "Animal" Gets Registered as Nurse: Madhya Pradesh Nursing Portal Debacle Raises Questions Over Verification System

‘IF MONKEYS can run the nation, why can’t a Donkey get a nursing certificate?’ That’s how netizens reacted to a recent Madhya Pradesh incident in which a donkey got a nursing certificate. A newly launched registration portal by the Madhya Pradesh Nurses Registration Council (MPNRC) has come under scrutiny for providing a provisional nursing certificate to a donkey. It was given the certificate as a “Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife,” and its application had its photograph, fictitious personal details and blank documents, which were processed through the council’s online registration system.

The certificate was dated September 25, 2026, with the name mentioned as “Donkey MPNRC” and an image of a donkey. The application in question was submitted by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) state vice-president Ravi Parmar. He said that he wanted to test the council’s newly introduced online system and check how it verifies student applications and supporting documents.

How a Donkey Got a Nursing Certificate in Madhya Pradesh

Parmar posted the donkey nursing certificate on his social media handles, where the name is written as “Donkey MPNRC,” with the father's name written as “Donkey Father.” Even the image was that of an animated donkey dressed in a doctor's uniform. The course written in the document was B.Sc. Nursing from Bhopal Nursing College, Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre, in Bhopal, with the graduation period mentioned as 16/07/2021 to 13/08/2025.