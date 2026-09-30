Donkey With Caste "Animal" Gets Registered as Nurse: Madhya Pradesh Nursing Portal Debacle Raises Questions Over Verification System

Key Points:
A donkey was issued a provisional certificate as a “Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife” after an application with fictitious details
NSUI state vice-president Ravi Parmar said he submitted the application to test the council’s online verification system
The council said the certificate was provisional and subject to verification, calling the submission of fake information fraud
‘IF MONKEYS can run the nation, why can’t a Donkey get a nursing certificate?’ That’s how netizens reacted to a recent Madhya Pradesh incident in which a donkey got a nursing certificate. A newly launched registration portal by the Madhya Pradesh Nurses Registration Council (MPNRC) has come under scrutiny for providing a provisional nursing certificate to a donkey. It was given the certificate as a “Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife,” and its application had its photograph, fictitious personal details and blank documents, which were processed through the council’s online registration system.
The certificate was dated September 25, 2026, with the name mentioned as “Donkey MPNRC” and an image of a donkey. The application in question was submitted by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) state vice-president Ravi Parmar. He said that he wanted to test the council’s newly introduced online system and check how it verifies student applications and supporting documents.
Parmar posted the donkey nursing certificate on his social media handles, where the name is written as “Donkey MPNRC,” with the father's name written as “Donkey Father.” Even the image was that of an animated donkey dressed in a doctor's uniform. The course written in the document was B.Sc. Nursing from Bhopal Nursing College, Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre, in Bhopal, with the graduation period mentioned as 16/07/2021 to 13/08/2025.
The certificate of registration also mentioned that the donkey had passed the examination conducted by Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur, in August 2025. It showed the designation as a “Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife” and stated that the certificate was valid until September 24, 2031.
Parmar said the application was submitted as a test of whether the council’s online registration system was working properly. He filled in all the details randomly, including the caste as “Animal” and the mother's name as “Donkey Mother.” The documents section, where the training completion and degree or diploma certificates were required, was also filled with blank sheets of paper, as per TOI.
After filling in all the details, Parmar paid the registration fee of Rs 2,050, after which the application was processed. After waiting for five minutes, the form was generated. By doing this, Parmar was trying to draw attention to how weak the verification process was. Dainik Bhaskar also published a report on the same incident, where they checked the website by entering the information of some ministers.
Posting the newspaper image, Parmar wrote, “Following the nursing college scam in Madhya Pradesh, a major fraud has now come to light in nursing registration certificates as well. By simply uploading just two fake documents, a nursing registration certificate can be issued in the name of any person. An FIR should be immediately registered against the guilty officials and strict action should be taken.”
As per NDTV reports, MPNRC said that the certificate generated by the website was a provisional certificate and was subject to verification. They also highlighted that the fake information that was entered to generate the certificate amounts to fraud.
After the incident, the online registration link was temporarily removed from the website. The link will be released after additional safeguards are introduced. According to the council, a registration number is generated shortly after an application is submitted, followed by the verification of qualifications and other documents.
The registration can also be cancelled within seven to 15 days if any false information, photographs or documents are detected in the system.
The images of the certificate were widely shared on social media with netizens reacting to it either with jokes and sarcastic comments or expressing concern over how serious the issue is. One person wrote in jest, “Jab ek bandar desh chla sakta hai to ek gadha nursing kyo nhi kar sakta. Justice for Gadha (If one monkey can run the nation then why can’t a Donkey do nursing. Justice for Donkey).”
Another wrote, “If you think about it, there's nothing surprising about it. For decades, this country has had a long-standing tradition of donkeys becoming engineers, doctors, officials, leaders, and so on. This time, they just got the photo right, that's all.”
Many others also compared the donkey with politicians in India, highlighting that people in power who are running the country are also donkeys. One wrote, “Ab gadhe ka bhi certificate aa gaya! But PM ka…(Even the Donkey have shown the certificate but PM..)”
Many also questioned the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, with one person writing, “Where a donkey's nursing certificate is being issued, what chance do the legitimate complaints of the common public have! The officials' high-handedness on the MP CM Helpline is at its peak—complaints are being 'Force Closed' and 'Merged' without even looking at them. The public is distressed and the administration is completely carefree!”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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