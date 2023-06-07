Canada wildfires smoke darkens US skies

Smoke from Canada's wildfires has engulfed a wide swath of the northern US, triggering air alerts from Minnesota to Massachusetts.



In Ontario, a layer of haze blanketed parts of Ottawa and Toronto, where Canadian officials warned residents about the poor air quality, as smoke floated over portions of New York State and Vermont.

All of New York City was under an air quality alert on Tuesday because of the smoke; by the afternoon, the Manhattan skyline was obscured by hazy skies, The New York Times reported.