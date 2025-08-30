US Justice Department announces probe into H-1B visa misuse

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Lutnick termed the current H1B visa system “a scam” and called upon US businesses to prioritise hiring of “American workers.”

Lutnick also announced that he is “involved in changing” it. DeSantis, too, raised similar concerns, calling the programme a “cottage industry.”

The Department of Homeland Security has also proposed changes to the existing system by eliminating the lottery setup with a “weighted selection process.”

Indian workers account for over 70 per cent of the H-1 visa approvals each year, primarily due to a huge backlog in approvals and a high number of skilled immigrants from the country.

On Wednesday, in a related development, the Trump administration also unveiled new plans to restrict visas for international students by imposing a four-year cap.

India is the largest source of international students in the United States, with over 330,000 arriving in 2024, followed by China.

(IANS/NS)

