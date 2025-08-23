Trump’s tariff playbook: McKinley’s ghost in a globalised world

Consumers are already paying the price. Everyday staples such as eggs, chicken and meat have grown more expensive as restrictions on imports filter through to store shelves, stoking inflation and undermining Trump’s leverage in trade negotiations.

This pass-through will increase and expand to include more items over the next few months as US producers run through inventories accumulated via pre-emptive purchases before the reciprocal tariffs came into place.

Industries too are feeling the strain. The automobile sector offers a striking example, with Ford reporting losses of around $US 800 million due to higher input costs and General Motors losing $US 1.1 billion as tariffs raised the cost of importing parts from its overseas factories. GM is hit especially hard because tariffs on its imports from its own facilities in China and Canada stand at 25 per cent, far higher than the 15 per cent faced by rivals in the European Union (EU) and Japan.

Yet even as tariffs bite, other countries have adapted by depreciating their currencies against the dollar and rerouting supply chains, moves that blunt the impact of Trump’s strategy. In fact, through production relocation via foreign direct investment in worldwide facilities, producers will gradually circumvent the tariff impact on their products. Trump’s haphazard tariff announcements in bilateral deals typically lead to such production relocation. ‘Tariff shopping’ will take place via such production relocation.

Less economics, more politics

The persistence of tariffs is therefore less about economic logic than political and personal calculations. Trump has often invoked President William McKinley, who governed at the turn of the 20th century and believed high tariffs could shield American industry even at the price of global isolation. In a now deeply interconnected world, Trump’s reliance on McKinley’s playbook seems anachronistic, yet it reflects his conviction that protectionism doubles as political theatre.

His personal motivations are never far from view: he has long sought recognition on the world stage, including the elusive Nobel Peace Prize, a prize his predecessor Barack Obama secured. Frustration with Russia’s role in Ukraine has at times driven impulsive decisions, such as penalising India for buying Russian oil, while tariffs themselves serve as a form of geopolitical signalling directed at rivals in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) grouping of countries and beyond.

India, inevitably, finds itself caught in the crosshairs. While exports of phones and pharmaceuticals have so far been spared, small and medium enterprises in textiles, leather goods and gems and jewellery face mounting risks. Large Indian producers may effect production relocation but the small and medium producers (MSMEs) will lose out on critical input links to these producers. Furthermore, tariffs on India are not solely about oil imports from Russia; they also reflect Trump’s suspicion of India’s ties with BRICS and his broader geopolitical calculus.