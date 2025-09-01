SCO Summit 2025: Modi-Putin Camaraderie Sends Strong Signal to Washington and Kyiv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin drew attention on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China. On 1 September 2025, Modi and Putin shared the same car to their bilateral meeting. The gesture came at a time when global attention is on the relationship between Moscow and New Delhi amid friction with Washington.

The meeting followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose steep 50% tariffs on Indian exports, penalizing India for continuing oil imports from Russia despite Western sanctions.

During the talks, Modi invited Putin to visit India and reiterated India’s stance on the Ukraine conflict. He called for “a constructive way forward” and urged all parties to “find a way to establish lasting peace,” which he described as “the call of the entire humanity.” Modi expressed gratitude, calling the engagement a memorable meeting and reaffirming that India and Russia had “always stood shoulder to shoulder in the most difficult situations.”