SCO Summit 2025: Modi-Putin Camaraderie Sends Strong Signal to Washington and Kyiv

At the SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin, Modi and Putin shared a symbolic car ride
Discussions covered trade in rupee-ruble, energy cooperation, and multipolar diplomacy
The summit saw Modi engage with Putin and Xi, highlighting BRICS expansion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin drew attention on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China. On 1 September 2025, Modi and Putin shared the same car to their bilateral meeting. The gesture came at a time when global attention is on the relationship between Moscow and New Delhi amid friction with Washington.
The meeting followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose steep 50% tariffs on Indian exports, penalizing India for continuing oil imports from Russia despite Western sanctions.
During the talks, Modi invited Putin to visit India and reiterated India’s stance on the Ukraine conflict. He called for “a constructive way forward” and urged all parties to “find a way to establish lasting peace,” which he described as “the call of the entire humanity.” Modi expressed gratitude, calling the engagement a memorable meeting and reaffirming that India and Russia had “always stood shoulder to shoulder in the most difficult situations.”
Putin, welcoming Modi warmly, emphasized the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between the two countries and said the meeting would give a “significant boost” to bilateral ties.
The Modi-Putin car ride together was widely seen as a symbolic gesture underscoring their close ties. Modi later posted on X, “Conversations with him are always insightful,” sharing a picture with Putin. Both leaders discussed strengthening trade mechanisms, including simplifying rupee-ruble payments to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar.
The talks carry major geopolitical weight as they coincide with Trump’s accusations that India is funding Putin’s war in Ukraine. India has defended its energy policy, calling U.S. levies “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” Since 2022, India has emerged as one of Russia’s biggest crude buyers after Western nations reduced imports under price caps.
The SCO summit highlighted shifting power dynamics. Modi, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen exchanging greetings, underscoring their alignment amid growing U.S. pressure. Modi also held a separate 40-minute bilateral meeting with Xi, where both leaders stressed the need for trust, respect, and stability in India-China ties. Talks included better border management and resumption of direct flights. Modi said cooperation was essential for the welfare of nearly 2.8 billion people.
At the SCO plenary, Modi strongly condemned terrorism, referencing India’s experience in Pahalgam. He said “terrorism, separatism, and extremism remain serious obstacles” to peace and prosperity. He urged member nations to unite against terror financing. The remarks came in the presence of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sharif, in his address, raised the Indus Water Treaty and urged SCO countries to honor bilateral agreements.
The summit gained prominence against the backdrop of the widening India-U.S. rift and the expansion of BRICS. Which now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Discussions among Modi, Putin, and Xi included strengthening the BRICS New Development Bank, creating new payment systems, and boosting energy cooperation to build resilience against sanctions. With India set to host the BRICS summit in 2026, analysts say smoother India-China relations will be vital for the bloc’s future effectiveness.
Putin acknowledged India’s efforts toward peace in Ukraine, alongside China’s role, reflecting a shift in diplomacy from Western-led initiatives to broader multipolar engagement. Modi invited Putin for the 23rd annual India-Russia summit in December 2025, saying, “140 crore Indians are eagerly waiting,” underlining the depth of bilateral ties.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in India posted on X that the U.S.-India partnership “continues to touch new heights” and remains a “defining relationship of the 21st century.”
The Modi-Putin meeting was their first in-person interaction since October 2024. The engagement is being closely watched for signals on how India navigates its partnerships while balancing pressure from both Washington and Moscow.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental body founded in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Originally formed as the Shanghai Five in 1996, it expanded and adopted its current name when Uzbekistan joined. Today, the SCO is the world’s largest regional organization by geography and population. Its Charter, in effect since 2003, promotes peace, security, economic growth, cultural exchange, and joint efforts against terrorism, extremism, and separatism.
The 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO was held in Tianjin, China, from 31 August to 1 September 2025. Modi joined other leaders in discussions on the SCO Development Strategy, global governance reforms, counterterrorism, peace and security, financial cooperation, and sustainable development. The summit marked a significant milestone in the bloc’s efforts to shape regional and global agendas. [Rh/VP]
Also Read:
NewsGram invites you to join our exclusive Certification Program designed to help you excel in Journalism and Content Creation!
What You Get:
✅ Author Profile/Byline – Your own author page on NewsGram📝
✅ Certificate – Official recognition of your expertise 🎓
✅ Live Classes – Weekend sessions + One-on-one sessions on weekdays 🎥👨🏫
✅ Article Publication – Publish for free under expert mentorship 📰✍️
✅ Freelancing Opportunity – Potential to work with NewsGram in the future 💼🚀
📅 Limited slots available! Take the next step in your career and gain hands-on experience in digital media content writing.
Apply right now with a mail to education@newsgram.com.
For more details, see the Course Guide.