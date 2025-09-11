From Grassroots Activist to Trump's Right Hand Man: Who Was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk was born in Chicago, 1993. His parents – a mental health counselor and an architect - were casual Republicans and staunch Christians. He grew up in an affluent suburban neighborhood and attended a public school. He first established himself as a conservative in middle school, and in high school he made his first stand against “Marxist teachers”.

In his junior year, he volunteered under future Senator Mark Kirk (no relation) on his election campaign. In his senior year, he led a successful boycott against rising cookie prices in his cafeteria, writing in a Facebook post:

“Together we can show the establishment the power of our generation. Cookies are the highlight of most school days, only to be DOUBLED in price without our consultation? NO! Enough of the manipulation. We must stand together in this fight. Fight the Power!”

Thus began his career in activism.

Soon after, Kirk started a short-lived student organisation called SOS Liberty which he platformed through YouTube videos and speeches at conservative events. It was through one of these speeches that he met former businessman and Republican donor, Bill Montgomery. Montgomery approached Kirk and encouraged him to pursue activism full time.

Kirk had recently been rejected from West Point, the US’s most prestigious military academy. Instead of pursuing a college degree, a day after his graduation, Kirk founded Turning Point USA, his most influential organisation.

Activism

Turning Point USA (TPUSA), is a non-profit that advocates for conservative politics across education institutions. Its mission statement says it aims to “identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government.” It currently has over 3,500 chapters across campuses, according to its website.

Kirk founded this organisation in 2012, the same year President Obama was re-elected. He pitched it as a grassroots initiative meant to counter the influence of a similar progressive group, MoveOn. Kirk aimed to improve the image of the Republican Party amongst the youth by developing a substantial online presence and providing an opposition to progressive movements across colleges.

He organised events at campuses where he would invite students to come and debate him on a variety of topics. Many clips from these debates have gone viral over the years, with him hosting his now iconic “Prove Me Wrong” table.

In 2016, Turning Point began publishing its Professor Watchlist, a website that lists ‘radical-left’ teachers who "discriminate against conservative students, promote anti-American values, and advance leftist propaganda in the classroom." In 2021, it launched the similar School Board Watchlist, which would "hold district leaders accountable for 'dangerous agendas'”.

In 2019, Kirk launched Turning Point Action, an offshoot advocacy group that worked directly with voters to garner support for Republicans while targeting Democrats. In 2021, he founded Turning Point Faith, another associate organisation that aimed to meld conservative politics with Christian values.

In 2020, TPUSA made a revenue of USD 39.2 million, while Kirk earned USD 325,000 as CEO. The same year, an independent investigation into the company revealed financial irregularities in its practice.

See Also: Progressives Who Reviled Charlie Kirk’s Politics Repudiate His Murder

Politics

Many of TPUSA’s funders aligned themselves with Texas Senator Ted Cruz leading up to the 2016 presidential elections and so did Kirk. But as Cruz’s candidacy dissipated, Kirk looked to pivot.

In the lead up to the election, Kirk had initially described himself as “not the biggest Donald Trump fan in the world.” But as he got acquainted with Donald Trump Jr., his position changed. He began advocating for Trump’s presidency and even took a break from TPUSA to help with his campaign.

After this, TPUSA backed Trump unequivocally, becoming an important tool in his MAGA campaign. Turning Point Action acquired ‘Students for Trump’-- a student organisation hoping to get Trump re-elected as President in 2020 and launched a campaign across campuses to recruit 1 million for his campaign. After Trump’s loss in the elections, TPUSA and Trump’s team fell into an icy blame game.

But Kirk doubled down on his endorsement. He used his platform to peddle theories of voter fraud and pushed to overturn the election result. On 5 January 2021, a day before the Capitol attack, he claimed to be sending more than “80 buses of patriots to D.C. to fight for this president.”

Before the 2024 elections, Kirk took out his ‘You’re Being Brainwashed’ tour across campuses to improve Gen Z voter turnout, a category Trump ended up doing well with – white, gen z men, specifically. TPUSA and Kirk were credited with helping Trump get elected in 2024. After Trump’s win, Kirk joined him as an advisor to select candidates for his Cabinet.

The same year, TPUSA declared a revenue of USD 85 million.

Views and Opinions

Kirk was in the news many times for his opinions – whether to disseminate them or to defend them. He regularly showed up on Fox News, at Trump rallies and in viral clips, but was most prolific on his podcast.

He ran The Charlie Kirk Show, a podcast where he dissects current affairs from his “signature no-holds-barred, unapologetically conservative, freedom-loving point of view,” as stated in the show’s description. This was a three-hour long daily talk show hosted on Christian radio channel The Answer, that was downloaded between 500,000 and 750,000 times daily in 2024.

His views on both politics and social issues were often controversial, often backed by misinformation, and based on far-right conspiracies.

He famously referred to Covid-19 as the ‘China Virus’, dismissed mask requirements and social distancing as unscientific, claimed hydroxychloroquine was "100% effective in treating the virus," and promoted anti-vaccination campaigns.

In a Jubilee video from 2024, he argued that abortion is murder and stated that there should be no exceptions. When asked if a 10-year-old rape victim should be forced to deliver a baby, he replied that she should.