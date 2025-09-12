Violent rampage: Indian-origin motel manager beheaded in Texas (Lead)

Cobos-Martinez is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail, pending further proceedings. Court records indicate that he is an undocumented immigrant.

According to official documents, on Thursday morning, Cobos-Martinez was instructed by Nagamallaiah not to use a broken washing machine at the motel. Martinez reportedly became agitated when Nagamallaiah did not speak to him directly and instead relied on a woman present to translate the instructions.

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows Martinez chasing the victim with a machete and continuing the attack until Nagamallaiah was decapitated.

As the brutal assault unfolded, Nagamallaiah’s wife and son rushed out of the motel’s front office in a desperate attempt to intervene. They pleaded with Cobos-Martinez to stop the attack and tried to shield Nagamallaiah from further blows. Despite their frantic efforts, the assailant continued his violent rampage.

The footage reportedly shows Martinez kicking the victim’s head into the motel parking lot before picking it up and placing it in a dumpster.

Police apprehended Martinez as he attempted to flee the scene. Authorities have not released further details about the motive behind the attack, and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among the residents and the broader Dallas community.

(IANS/NS)

