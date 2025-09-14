Tyler Robinson Blames ‘Doppelganger’ for Charlie Kirk’s Murder in Discord Chats

Day after Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested as the suspect in the death of Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist, new details have emerged. Hours after Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, Robinson in his Discord chat online told his friends that it was his doppelganger. He said the doppelganger pulled the trigger, claiming that the look-alike wanted to get him “in trouble.”

The New York Times reported that Robinson appeared online on Discord the same afternoon after the shooting. Friends in his chat group noticed a striking resemblance between him and FBI-released surveillance photos of the suspect — a skinny young man in dark clothes. One acquaintance tagged Robinson with the images and wrote “wya” — where you at? — ending with a skull emoji. Robinson replied within a minute, blaming a “doppelganger.”