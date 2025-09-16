Trump Sues The New York Times in $15 Billion Defamation Case — Fourth Such Lawsuit Filed by Trump

US President Donald Trump sued The New York Times for USD 15 billion on Monday, 15 September 2025. Trump filed the defamation and libel lawsuit in a district court in Florida.

The lawsuit identifies multiple articles and one book published by the newspaper leading up to the 2024 US Presidential election, alleging that these were “part of a decades-long pattern by the New York Times of intentional and malicious defamation against President Trump.” It names two journalists in its case, saying they negligently published false statements, either knowingly “and/or with disregard of their truth or falsity”.

In a post made to Truth Social, his own social media platform, Trump announced the lawsuit, stating: “I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country … I am PROUD to hold this once respected “rag” responsible.”

He justified his decision, saying, “The “Times” has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole … The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW!”