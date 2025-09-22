“I Think We Found an Answer to Autism,” Trump says, Meanwhile Links Paracetamol to Autism Risk

Speaking at Charlie Kirk’s memorial in Arizona on Sunday, 21 September 2025, US President Donald Trump said, “I think we found an answer to autism.”

“I think it’s going to be one of the most important news conferences I’ll ever have,” he added. He had hinted at this revelation earlier on Friday. Trump is expected to make the announcement on Monday, 22 September 2025.

Though no official announcement has been made, two senior government officials revealed to Politico that the conference is going to focus on two major points: findings linking paracetamol – sold under the brand name Tylenol in the US – to autism risk, and research suggesting leucovorin, normally used to treat cancer and anaemia, as a treatment for autism.

The announcement follows a recent initiative by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to find the cause underlying autism. Trump had appointed Robert F Kennedy Jr. as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services in February 2025. Kennedy is a known vaccine sceptic who has repeatedly claimed that vaccines inoculation may link to autism, suspecting environmental factors behind the condition. Under Trump, who has repeatedly vowed to investigate rising rates of autism in the US, this initiative has become a priority for the HHS. Kennedy, during a Cabinet meeting in April, had promised answers by September.

According to a report by The Washington Post, HHS officials are focusing on a recent review conducted by Harvard academics of existing research on the subject. The review has identified a possible link between paracetamol use during pregnancy and a higher risk of developing autism in children. It recommended “judicious acetaminophen … rather than a broad limitation.”

The same report highlighted that HHS officials are expected to push leucovorin, with the active ingredient folinic acid, as a treatment for the condition. This assertion is made based on a recent study where the drug, when administered to autistic children, showed “remarkable improvements” in their communication abilities. This study posits that low levels of folate during a baby’s development contributes to causing autism.

Kennedy, who has referred to the rising autism cases as an ‘epidemic’, had also tasked the National Institutes of Health with researching the condition, suspecting a link between the American lifestyle and the rising number of cases. “We’ve launched a massive testing and research effort that’s going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world,” he said during the meeting. There are thirteen teams researching around 30 potential causes and treatments. Findings for this study are only expected by next year.

Monday’s tentative press conference, along with Kennedy’s assertions, have faced pushback from researchers and medical professionals.

Despite Kennedy’s claims that autism is on the rise due to environmental and lifestyle factors, academics have pointed out that neurodevelopmental conditions are multifactorial, with autism and ADHD risk split 70/30 between genetic and environmental factors.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects social and communication skills, can hinder language development, and cause repetitive motions and behaviour. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 31 8-year-olds was diagnosed with autism in 2022, compared to one in 150 in 2000. Researchers have pointed out that increased testing and an expanded definition of autism established in 2013 should be factored into the rising rate of diagnoses.

Tylenol manufacturer, Kenvue, also issued a statement regarding the upcoming press conference.

Paracetamol is the most used painkiller worldwide, and the most used by pregnant women in the US. In its statement, Kenvue argued that discouraging use of Tylenol during pregnancy would push women to use more dangerous alternatives, like ibuprofen, which has been linked to birth defects if taken during gestation.

“The facts are,” Kenvue’s spokesperson said, “that over a decade of rigorous research, endorsed by leading medical professionals and global health regulators, confirms there is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism. We stand with the many public health and medical professionals who have reviewed this science and agree.”

Other medical professionals have issued similar statements. They have also pointed out that the leucovorin trial, based on which Monday’s announcement is expected to be made, is still in early stages and will require further research and cross-verification before any conclusions can be drawn. [Rh/DS]

