Houston Bayou Bodies: Sixth Discovery Spark Fear and Speculation

The city was still in shock owing to the series of tragedies when a sixth body was found in Buffalo Bayou, near the University of Houston-Downtown. The rest of the bodies were found on 16th, 18th and 20th September 2025. Although officials dismissed any link between this case and the previous ones, residents found it difficult to ignore, considering the timing and location.

The speculation has only grown with each discovery, with many fearing a serial killer on the loose. Several theories suggest a serial killer operating in Houston, killing people and disposing of them in the bayous. These theories have spread at an alarming rate, owing to the disturbing frequency of the recoveries.

However, investigators have denied any indication of a criminal pattern such as a common victim profile or consistent evidence of trauma. Experts even suggest the deaths to be accidents or drowning given the dangers of Houston’s waterways which range from strong currents to hidden debris. Officials have also suggested that homeless people or those battling mental health issues may be at greater risk near the bayous.