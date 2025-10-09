JP Morgan That Javice Defrauded Now Foots $115M Bill for Her Legal Defense

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein acknowledged Javice’s emotional apology but emphasized that her crimes were serious breaches of public trust. “Markets require honesty. Yours was not an honest measure,” he said. The judge rejected prosecutors’ call for a 12-year sentence and instead imposed an 85-month term.

The irony remains that JPMorgan is paying millions to defend the very people who defrauded it. The bank is now seeking to recover the funds as part of the $287.5 million restitution order, though it’s unlikely to see much return. Javice is required to pay only 10% of her post-prison income over 20 years.

In a court filing on Monday, Javice announced plans to appeal her conviction. Her lawyers stated that they expect JPMorgan to cover her legal expenses during the appeals process as well. Amar, her co-defendant and former chief growth officer at Frank, is scheduled to be sentenced on October 20. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has described the Frank acquisition as 'a huge mistake. [Rh/Eth/VP]



