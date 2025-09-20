US tech firms urge H-1B visa workers to return before Sunday deadline

New Delhi, Sep 20: US tech films like Microsoft have advised employees with H-1B and H-4 visas, who are currently outside the United States, to return immediately -- ahead of the September 21 deadline set by President Donald Trump when the $100,000 fee on H1-B visa comes into effect.

The US administration has imposed a $100,000 annual fee on each visa. The new rule will take effect on September 21 and remain in force for 12 months, the US President said.

According to reports, companies like Microsoft and JPMorgan have instructed H-1B workers currently in the US to continue their employment in the country “for the foreseeable future” and avoid international travel until further guidance,

Microsoft has also reportedly recommended H-4 visa holders to remain in the US. “We strongly recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US tomorrow before the deadline,” according to the company.