How Mary Kay Letourneau’s Abuse of a 12-Year-Old Student Became International News

Mary Kay Letourneau, the former Washington schoolteacher, drew national attention after she was convicted of sexually abusing her sixth-grade pupil. Her arrest and subsequent imprisonment later led to an unusual marriage with the same student. Letourneau died of stage 4 metastatic cancer on July 7, 2020, at the age of 58. She passed away at her home, surrounded by her children and her former husband, Vili Fualaau—the former student she was convicted of raping in 1997.

Letourneau had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child rape after it was discovered that she had been in a sexual relationship with Fualaau, who was just 12 years old at the time. Their relationship resulted in two pregnancies—Audrey, born in 1997, and Georgia, born in 1998, while Letourneau was serving time in prison.

The scandal broke in March 1997 when police learned of the abuse. At the time, Letourneau was 34, a married mother of four, and a respected teacher. She was initially sentenced to six months in jail with a no-contact order barring her from seeing Fualaau.