How to Stay Safe from Credit Card Fraud: Use Virtual Cards and Smart Online Practices

Fraud typically occurs when criminals steal card details and use them without consent. They may make unauthorized purchases or directly access funds. Victims are left dealing with debt, damaged credit scores, and emotional stress. Since fraud can occur both online and offline, staying alert is crucial.

In recent years, India has witnessed a surge in such scams. For instance, a man from Kolkata lost nearly ₹9 lakh after his card details were stolen. Incidents like this highlight the urgent need for stronger security measures. One effective safeguard is the virtual credit card. Unlike physical cards, a virtual card is fully digital and accessible through a mobile banking app. Its number and details can change after each transaction—or within a few hours or days, depending on the bank’s features. This makes stolen details useless for hackers, as the number quickly becomes invalid.

While virtual cards are an excellent layer of protection, there are several additional ways to keep yourself safe from credit card fraud: