How to Stay Safe from Credit Card Fraud: Use Virtual Cards and Smart Online Practices

Credit card fraud is on the rise in India, with people losing millions of rupees each year
Virtual credit cards help safeguard you against fraudsters more effectively.
Follow these steps to stay safe with smart precautions and regular monitoring.
Credit card fraud has become a growing concern worldwide, and India is no exception. With the rise in the number of credit card users, cases of fraud have also increased sharply. These scams lead to losses worth millions of rupees each year. Beyond financial damage, victims often suffer harm to their credit health and even their personal reputation.
Fraud typically occurs when criminals steal card details and use them without consent. They may make unauthorized purchases or directly access funds. Victims are left dealing with debt, damaged credit scores, and emotional stress. Since fraud can occur both online and offline, staying alert is crucial.
In recent years, India has witnessed a surge in such scams. For instance, a man from Kolkata lost nearly ₹9 lakh after his card details were stolen. Incidents like this highlight the urgent need for stronger security measures. One effective safeguard is the virtual credit card. Unlike physical cards, a virtual card is fully digital and accessible through a mobile banking app. Its number and details can change after each transaction—or within a few hours or days, depending on the bank’s features. This makes stolen details useless for hackers, as the number quickly becomes invalid.
While virtual cards are an excellent layer of protection, there are several additional ways to keep yourself safe from credit card fraud:
DO NOT share card information
One of the most common tricks used by fraudsters is pretending to be a customer service representative to extract details. Be extremely cautious—banks never call asking for sensitive information. Share your credit card details only if you have personally initiated the call to the official helpline.
Keeping credit cards in safe locations is necessary
Carry only essential cards so you can quickly notice if one is missing. Always keep them in a safe place, such as your wallet or purse, and return them immediately after use. Avoid delaying, as even a moment of carelessness can lead to theft or loss.
Using cards safely on internet is important
With digital transactions on the rise, scammers have moved online. Do not click on suspicious links or enter card details on unverified sites. Ensure the website address starts with “https://” before making payments. Avoid phishing emails or pop-ups that request sensitive information—they may look genuine, but they are not. Remember, credit card companies and financial institutions never ask for such details online.
Monitor your credit card statements regularly
Review your bills carefully each month to spot any unauthorized charges. Keeping track of transactions helps identify fraud early. Report suspicious activity to your bank immediately to prevent further damage. Prompt action is crucial to minimizing losses.
Be an alert and cautious customer
Never ignore alerts, bills, or suspicious notifications from your bank. Stay informed about the latest fraud tactics and remain cautious in all card-related activities. Awareness and vigilance are your strongest defense.
With fraud cases on the rise, taking precautions is more important than ever. Using virtual credit cards, blocking lost or stolen cards promptly, filing FIRs when necessary, and monitoring statements regularly can help protect you. A few simple steps today can save you from major financial and personal setbacks tomorrow. [Rh/VP]
