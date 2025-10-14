As Trump Boosts Coal Industry, Black Lung Miners Say They’ve Been ‘Cast Aside to Die’

By Brett Wilkins

As the Trump administration moves ahead with a massive bailout for the coal industry as part of its “drill, baby, drill” pro-fossil fuel energy policy, miners suffering from black lung disease and their advocates are set for a Tuesday protest in Washington, DC to draw attention what they say is the government’s failure to protect them.

Last month, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $625 million investment “to expand and reinvigorate America’s coal industry,” despite the sedimentary rock being arguably the worst fossil fuel for both air pollution and the climate amid an ever-worsening planetary emergency. Burning coal for energy is the single largest contributor to planetary heating, accounting for over 40% of worldwide carbon dioxide emissions.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said at the time that “beautiful, clean coal will be essential to powering America’s reindustrialization and winning the AI race,” as generative artificial intelligence requires stupendous amounts of energy.