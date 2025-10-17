‘No choice but to go in and kill them’: Trump Threatens to Kill Hamas Amid Ceasefire Violations in Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a warning on Wednesday to Hamas that the United States may have to use force to stop the violence in Gaza if it continues to kill people even after the ceasefire agreement. Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, “If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them.”

The statement comes after reports and footage surfaced showing renewed violence in Gaza following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage-release arrangement. Clashes between armed groups have reportedly resumed, casting doubt on the truce that was heralded as a possible turning point. Trump later clarified that his comments did not indicate direct military action as an immediate intention. He stated that Hamas must disarm and follow the conditions of the ceasefire and further said, “Somebody will go in — it’s not necessarily going to be us.”