‘No choice but to go in and kill them’: Trump Threatens to Kill Hamas Amid Ceasefire Violations in Gaza

Trump warns Hamas to stop Gaza killings or face action.
He clarifies no immediate U.S. military intervention is planned.
The warning follows renewed violence despite a ceasefire deal.
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a warning on Wednesday to Hamas that the United States may have to use force to stop the violence in Gaza if it continues to kill people even after the ceasefire agreement. Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, “If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them.”
The statement comes after reports and footage surfaced showing renewed violence in Gaza following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage-release arrangement. Clashes between armed groups have reportedly resumed, casting doubt on the truce that was heralded as a possible turning point. Trump later clarified that his comments did not indicate direct military action as an immediate intention. He stated that Hamas must disarm and follow the conditions of the ceasefire and further said, “Somebody will go in — it’s not necessarily going to be us.”
The warning came as a sharp escalation after days of diplomatic restraint, according to reports. Administration officials said that the President’s frustration has increased due to reports of civilian casualties and ceasefire violations. The United States is still keeping a close eye on the situation, and its personnel and regional partners are working to enforce the terms of the ceasefire.
International negotiations are reportedly in progress to create a stabilization force that would supervise the peace process and aid in securing Gaza. Instead of a direct American military role, Trump has made it clear that his administration favors a "multilateral solution" that involves regional players.
This most recent declaration comes after Trump unveiled a 20-point ceasefire plan earlier in October that connected the disarmament of militant organizations and the release of hostages to Israel's gradual withdrawal from Gaza. The plan mainly relies on collaboration between international mediators and local factions, a goal that is becoming less certain in the face of renewed violence.
