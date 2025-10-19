Why Candace Owens Thinks Netanyahu is a ‘War Criminal’

She also referred to reports suggesting that Netanyahu may have had prior warnings about the Hamas attack, citing coverage from Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper. “There was a ton of evidence that Bibi Netanyahu allowed October 7th to take place. They intercepted the hostage plan before it happened. Egypt even warned Israel that the attacks were coming, but they ignored it,” Owens claimed.

To support her doubts, Owens pointed to Israel’s small geographic size and high level of militarization. “Israel is the size of New Jersey. You can get from one end to another in 15 minutes, and there’s a person with a gun every few feet. That attack went on for two hours without interruption — I find that hard to believe.”

Owens further alleged that Netanyahu had previously expressed his intent to seize Palestinian territory. “We know for a fact that he said he intentionally wanted to take over Palestinian territory,” she said. “You should find that clip and play it on the show — it’s significant when he asks the reporter to turn off the camera and then talks about his plans for the Palestinians. This was years ago.”