Why Candace Owens Thinks Netanyahu is a ‘War Criminal’

Candace Owens called Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal” during her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored
Owens claimed that AIPAC uses its financial power to silence critics of Israel and heavily shapes American political
She cited reports suggesting Israel ignored warnings from Egypt about Hamas’s plans
American political commentator Candace Owens is known for her bold remarks. From Charlie Kirk's assassination conspiracy to her legal adventure to French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife is male, Owens has never hesitated to speak her mind. She has also made some exceptionally bold claims about the Oct 7 attack on Israel, even claiming that Israel PM Netanyahu already knew about the attack and let it happen. She said this during her appearance on the famous UK journalist Piers Morgan’s show named “Piers Morgan Uncensored” in Dec 2025.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas Terrorists and several other Palestinian militant groups launched a series of coordinated armed incursions from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel during the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. In retaliation, Israel carried out a large-scale counterattack on Gaza, sparking one of the most devastating and polarizing conflicts in recent memory.
When Morgan asked whether she considered Netanyahu a war criminal, Owens responded without hesitation “Yes. I believe he’s a war criminal.” She added that the problem lies in how much power Netanyahu holds — especially in the United States.
Owens criticized the influence of lobbying organizations such as AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee), claiming the group holds immense sway over U.S. politics and media. “AIPAC spent $100 million in our elections,” she said. “They’re able to write fellowships, pay journalists, and take down people who speak against their initiatives. They are very much pro-Likud Party, pro-Bibi Netanyahu.”
Owens argued that those who speak up for Palestinians face backlash because of AIPAC’s influence. “I’ve been attacked for what I believe is simply a human stance on what’s happening to the Palestinians,” she said. “If Christians were doing this to Muslims, I’d say the exact same thing.”
She also referred to reports suggesting that Netanyahu may have had prior warnings about the Hamas attack, citing coverage from Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper. “There was a ton of evidence that Bibi Netanyahu allowed October 7th to take place. They intercepted the hostage plan before it happened. Egypt even warned Israel that the attacks were coming, but they ignored it,” Owens claimed.
To support her doubts, Owens pointed to Israel’s small geographic size and high level of militarization. “Israel is the size of New Jersey. You can get from one end to another in 15 minutes, and there’s a person with a gun every few feet. That attack went on for two hours without interruption — I find that hard to believe.”
Owens further alleged that Netanyahu had previously expressed his intent to seize Palestinian territory. “We know for a fact that he said he intentionally wanted to take over Palestinian territory,” she said. “You should find that clip and play it on the show — it’s significant when he asks the reporter to turn off the camera and then talks about his plans for the Palestinians. This was years ago.”
She concluded her remarks by calling Netanyahu “a monster,” adding “The people still standing by him and supporting him — I wouldn’t want to have that on my conscience.”
Owens’ claims echo reports from Egyptian and U.S. officials who said Israel had received advance warnings before the October 7 assault. A senior U.S. politician revealed that Egypt had warned Israel three days before Hamas launched its attack, while an Egyptian intelligence official claimed that Jerusalem ignored “repeated warnings” that Gaza-based militants were planning “something big.”
Meanwhile, questions about misinformation and wartime narratives continue to emerge. For instance, an Israeli official told CNN that the government had not confirmed claims that Hamas fighters beheaded babies during the attack — contradicting earlier statements made by the Prime Minister’s Office. [Rh/VP]
