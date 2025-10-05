Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron Make Their First Public Appearance at the Luxembourg Gala Amid the Ongoing Lawsuit Against Candace Owens

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron attended a gala dinner at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg on October 3, 2025. This appearance represents the first public outing for the Macrons since their legal team announced plans to submit scientific and photographic evidence in a U.S. defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens.

The lawsuit stems from Owens' claims that Brigitte Macron was born male. Lawyers for the couple stated in court filings that the evidence will demonstrate Brigitte Macron's birth as a woman and refute the allegations.

The event marked the abdication of Grand Duke Henri and the accession of his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, to the throne. The gala followed a formal schedule outlined by Luxembourg officials. Guests arrived at the palace for the dinner, which honoured the transition of power.

Macron, as co-prince of Andorra, greeted the new Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stéphanie during the event.