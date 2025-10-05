Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron Make Their First Public Appearance at the Luxembourg Gala Amid the Ongoing Lawsuit Against Candace Owens

Key Points:
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron made their first public appearance amid an ongoing U.S. defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens.
The lawsuit challenges Owens’ claims that Brigitte Macron was born male.
The gala coincided with Grand Duke Henri’s abdication and the accession of his son, Grand Duke Guillaume.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron attended a gala dinner at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg on October 3, 2025. This appearance represents the first public outing for the Macrons since their legal team announced plans to submit scientific and photographic evidence in a U.S. defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens.
The lawsuit stems from Owens' claims that Brigitte Macron was born male. Lawyers for the couple stated in court filings that the evidence will demonstrate Brigitte Macron's birth as a woman and refute the allegations.
See Also: The Macrons are all Set to Prove France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron is a Woman, Not Transgender, by Presenting ‘Scientific Evidence’ in US Court
The event marked the abdication of Grand Duke Henri and the accession of his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, to the throne. The gala followed a formal schedule outlined by Luxembourg officials. Guests arrived at the palace for the dinner, which honoured the transition of power.
Macron, as co-prince of Andorra, greeted the new Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stéphanie during the event.
The legal proceedings against Owens began earlier in 2025. Owens, a U.S. conservative commentator, promoted the theory in online content, alleging Brigitte Macron's transgender identity based on unverified sources.
The Macrons' complaint, filed in a U.S. court, accuses Owens of defamation and seeks damages. In September 2025 filings, their attorneys detailed the forthcoming evidence, including medical records and childhood photographs, to establish Brigitte Macron's female birth in 1953. Owens' response, submitted on September 12, 2025, moved to dismiss the case, arguing it limits free speech.
The claims originated from a long-standing conspiracy theory recirculated by Owens in podcasts and social media posts. French media outlets have described the narrative as baseless, tracing it to earlier European tabloid reports from 2021.
The Macrons amended their complaint in late September, accusing Owens of amplifying the story for financial gain through increased online engagement. A hearing on the evidence is scheduled for later in 2025.
[Rh/Eth/VS]
Suggested Reading: