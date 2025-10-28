China on Mind, US and Japan Sign Rare Earths Deal During Trump's Tokyo Visit

Tokyo, Oct 28: Emphasising that the bilateral relationship between Japan and the United States has now become "the greatest alliance in the world", Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday pledged to build with visiting US President Donald Trump a "new golden era" of partnership between the two countries.

Trump and Takaichi met in Tokyo on Monday for the Japan-US Summit meeting during which they finalised the signing of various agreements to bolster cooperation in the fields of defence and economy.

It also included a 'United States-Japan Framework For Securing the Supply of Critical Minerals and Rare Earths through Mining and Processing' which intends to support the supply of raw and processed critical minerals and rare earths crucial to the domestic industries of the United States and Japan.

See Also: Boosted by Trump Extortion Threat Over US Bailout Funds, Milei Nabs Win in Argentina Midterms

"The Participants are intensifying their cooperative efforts to accelerate the secure supply of critical minerals and rare earths necessary to support domestic industries, including advanced technologies and their respective industrial bases, by leveraging policy tools such as the United States' and Japan's financial support mechanisms, trade measures where appropriate, and critical minerals stockpiling systems," read a statement issued by the White House.

It mentioned that both countries will intensify efforts to promote dialogue amongst upstream and downstream companies to facilitate the diversification of supply chains.

"I held a summit meeting and a signing ceremony with President Trump of the United States. I expressed my determination to restore robust Japanese diplomacy with the Japan-US Alliance as its cornerstone. President Trump and I agreed to strongly advance a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIPC)," the Japanese PM's office quoted Takaichi as saying after the meeting.

Takaichi also praised Trump, especially his role in promoting peace in the Middle East and resolving a conflict between Thailand and Cambodia as "unprecedented historic achievements." "I have always had a great love of Japan, and a great respect of Japan... anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there. We are an ally at the strongest level," said Trump.

The US President arrived in Tokyo Monday afternoon on a two-day official working visit to Japan, the second leg of his three-nation Asia trip. Trump, who met Emperor Naruhito after his arrival, on Monday met with the families of abduction victims and others along with Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi.

See Also: US and China Set to Seal Breakthrough Trade Deal: Trump Hints at ‘Very Good’ Deal with Xi Jinping

Japan's landmark buildings, including Tokyo Skytree, Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, welcomed Trump to Japan by special lighting inspired by the star-spangled banner. This is Trump's fourth visit to Japan as President and first since June 2019.

"President Trump's visit to Japan is an extremely meaningful opportunity to further strengthen the Japan-US alliance, and the Government of Japan wholeheartedly welcomes President Trump's visit to Japan," read an earlier statement issued by Japan's Foreign Ministry.

On October 25, Takaichi, who was visiting Kuala Lumpur to attend the ASEAN-related Summit Meetings, held a telephone talk with Trump as the two leaders confirmed that they will cooperate to elevate the Japan-US alliance to even greater heights.