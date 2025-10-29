Trump Calls Modi ‘Tough as Hell,’ Hints at Major U.S.-India Trade Deal Soon

U.S. President Donald Trump praised Narendra Modi for his leadership and flexibility, hinting at a trade deal between the United States and India. He spoke about this at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit held in South Korea on October 28, 2025. He said that both countries have been discussing the bilateral trade agreement for months. Trump added that he has a “great relationship” with Modi, calling him a “nice-looking guy” but also “tough as hell” while answering questions on global economic relations. He further stated that he has “great respect and love” for the Indian Prime Minister.



Trump also recounted the time when there was a war-like situation between India and Pakistan earlier this year. He said that he told both Modi and Pakistan that there would be no trade deal with them as long as they were fighting. He described it as a “trade-pressure” approach that, according to him, led to a ceasefire within 48 hours of his tariff threat of 250%.