Trump Calls Modi ‘Tough as Hell,’ Hints at Major U.S.-India Trade Deal Soon

U.S. President Donald Trump praised Narendra Modi for his leadership and flexibility, hinting at a trade deal between the United States and India. He spoke about this at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit held in South Korea on October 28, 2025. He said that both countries have been discussing the bilateral trade agreement for months. Trump added that he has a “great relationship” with Modi, calling him a “nice-looking guy” but also “tough as hell” while answering questions on global economic relations. He further stated that he has “great respect and love” for the Indian Prime Minister.
Trump also recounted the time when there was a war-like situation between India and Pakistan earlier this year. He said that he told both Modi and Pakistan that there would be no trade deal with them as long as they were fighting. He described it as a “trade-pressure” approach that, according to him, led to a ceasefire within 48 hours of his tariff threat of 250%.
Indian officials, however, have denied Trump’s involvement in the mediation. They clarified that the ceasefire did not occur under any external influence but was the result of Pakistan’s insistence. Despite this, Trump has repeatedly mentioned the incident on various occasions, highlighting what he described as his contribution.
The remarks were made while he was discussing the ongoing negotiations regarding a trade deal that would cover tariffs, energy imports, and market access. The statement marks a notable shift from Trump’s earlier criticism of India’s trade policies and its continued purchase of Russian oil. His recent comments indicate an interest in expanding cooperation in trade, although there has been no formal confirmation regarding the signing of the agreement.
The comments reflect Trump’s approach to trade and diplomacy with India, portraying Modi as a strong partner and the proposed deal as both economic and strategic. [Rh]
