Despite Court Rulings, Trump Refuses to Pay Out Food Stamp Benefits to Tens of Millions

McConnell shot down the administration’s contention that the contingency funds may be needed for some other hypothetical emergency in the future, saying “It’s clear that when compared to the millions of people that will go without funds for food versus the agency’s desire not to use contingency funds in case there’s a hurricane need, the balances of those equities clearly goes on the side of ensuring that people are fed.”

While the judge in Massachusetts, Indira Talwani, ruled that Trump merely had to use the contingency funds to fund as much of the program as possible, McConnell went further, saying that in addition, they had to tap other sources of funding to disburse benefits in full, and do so “as soon as possible.” Both judges gave the administration until Monday to provide updates on how it planned to follow the ruling.

However, after the ruling on Friday, Trump insisted on social media that “government lawyers do not think we have the legal authority to pay SNAP with certain monies we have available, and now two courts have issued conflicting opinions on what we can and cannot do.”

He added: “I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT. Therefore, I have instructed our lawyers to ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible.”

Attorney and activist Miles Mogulescu pointed out in Common Dreams that, “until a few days ago, even the Trump administration agreed that these funds should be used to continue SNAP funding during the shutdown.”

On September 30, the day before the shutdown began, the USDA posted a 55-page “Lapse of Funding” plan to its website, which plainly stated that if the government were to shut down, “the department will continue operations related to... core nutrition safety net programs.”

But this week, USDA abruptly deleted the file and posted a new memo that concocted a new legal reality out of whole cloth, stating that “due to Congressional Democrats’ refusal to pass a clean continuing resolution (CR), approximately 42 million individuals will not receive SNAP benefits come November 1st.”

As Mogulescu notes: “The new memo cited absolutely no law supporting its position. Instead, it made up a rule claiming that the ‘contingency fund is not available to support FY 2026 regular benefits, because the appropriation for regular benefits no longer exist.'”

Sharon Parrott, the president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, who previously served as an official in the White House Office of Management, said last week that it’s “unequivocally false” that the administration’s hands are tied.