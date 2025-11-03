Trump Again Plays Down Prospects Of Tomahawk Deliveries To Ukraine, For Now

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) . Read the original article.

US President Donald Trump indicated again he is not considering providing Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv -- which has pleaded for the long-range weapon it says is crucial to striking back against Russia as the Kremlin intensifies air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One on November 2 if he was considering providing the sophisticated cruise missiles to Ukraine, Trump said: "No, not really," although he later added he could still change his mind.

Trump has at times suggested the United States could provide Tomahawks to Ukraine, although he has more recently appeared to oppose the idea. His latest response could further serve to dampen hopes in Kyiv of receiving them.

On October 12, asked by reporters whether he would provide Kyiv with Tomahawks, Trump replied: "We'll see...I may."

"I might say, 'Look, if this war is not going to get settled, I may send [Ukraine] Tomahawks.' Russia doesn't need that."

"Do they [the Russians] want Tomahawks going in their direction? I don't think so," he added.

Five days later, though, Trump -- who is attempting to mediate a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia -- told reporters he hoped the conflict would end "without thinking about Tomahawks.”

Trump has also expressed concerns about relinquishing Tomahawks -- which have a range of 1,600-2,500 kilometers -- that might be needed for the US military's own requirements.

"We need Tomahawks for the United States of America, too," he said. "We have a lot of them, but we need them. We can't deplete [our arsenal] for our country.... So I don't know what we can do about that."

However, CNN on October 31 quoted unnamed US and European officials familiar with the matter as saying the Pentagon had given the White House the green light to provide Ukraine with Tomahawks after determining it would not negatively hit US stockpiles. Neither the Pentagon nor White House commented on that report.

Following a meeting in Washington on October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he and Trump had discussed Tomahawks, but he appeared less optimistic about the prospects of receiving the sophisticated missiles after the talks.

“The Ukrainians didn't come expecting it to happen, so in that sense it's not exactly a disappointment,” Jeremy Shapiro, research director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, told RFE/RL after the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting.

Russia Warns Against Tomahawk Deliveries

Moscow has previously warned Washington not to provide Ukraine with Tomahawks, with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying such deliveries would represent a "completely new stage of escalation" between the United States and Russia.

The matter of the Tomahawks comes as Putin said Russia had successfully tested the nuclear-powered, nuclear-weapon capable Burevestnik cruise missile and is seeking ways to deploy it, alarming many in the West.

In an interview with CBS TV's 60 Minutes, conducted on October 31 and broadcast on November 2, Trump said that Russia and China secretly conduct nuclear tests but "don't talk about it." Trump last week said the United States planned to resume nuclear weapons testing.

"You don't necessarily know where they're testing.... They test way underground where people don't know exactly what's happening with the test," he added.

He gave no further details. No country other than North Korea has reported carrying out nuclear tests since the 1990s.

In an interview with Fox News on November 2, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright suggested that the United States is not currently planning to conduct tests that involve nuclear explosions.

"I think the tests we're talking about right now are system tests. These are not nuclear explosions," Wright said.



"These are what we call 'noncritical explosions,' so you're testing all the other parts of a nuclear weapon to make sure they deliver the appropriate geometry and they set up the nuclear explosion," he said.