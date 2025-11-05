Democrat Mikie Sherrill wins New Jersey governor's race

Trenton, Nov 5: Democratic Party's Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy pilot, flew to victory in New Jersey's election for governor with a campaign focused on economic issues and high taxes, defeating Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Preliminary results of Tuesday's poll showed Sherill winning about 57 per cent of the votes to President Donald Trump-backed Republican candidate Ciattarelli's 43 per cent.

Sherril will succeed fellow Democrat Philip Murphy, who has served two terms and is barred by law from running again.

Economic issues dominated the state, which has high local taxes, a soaring electricity bill, and a punishing cost of living, especially because of housing.

During her campaign, she said on the first day in office, she would declare a "state of emergency" on electricity costs.