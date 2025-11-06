US to cut flight operations by 10 per cent as government shutdown hits air travel

Washington, Nov 6: The United States government will reduce flight operations by 10 per cent at 40 major airports beginning Friday morning, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Wednesday, citing mounting strain on air traffic control operations as the government shutdown entered its 36th day, the longest in US history.

The move, described as a precautionary measure, is expected to affect between 3,500 and 4,000 flights daily, including commercial and cargo operations. Officials did not immediately specify which airports would be subject to reductions, though further details are expected on Thursday.

“This is proactive,” Duffy said at a press conference, adding that the measure has no fixed end date. “We thought 10 per cent was the right number based on the pressure we were seeing.”

The announcement comes a day after Duffy warned of ‘chaos’ in the skies next week if the shutdown continued.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the step was necessary to maintain safety standards amid staffing shortages caused by the ongoing shutdown, which has left thousands of air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screeners working without pay.