House GOP Leader Says ‘Let This Process Play Out’ as Millions Lose Food Aid, Premiums Skyrocket

Americans are skipping meals and falling behind on bills, lines at food banks are expanding, and millions are watching with alarm as their health insurance premiums skyrocket, but Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday that he’s prepared to “let this process play out” rather than negotiate with Democrats to end the longest government shutdown in US history.

During a news conference, Johnson (R-La.) said he would not agree to hold a vote on extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies in exchange for Democratic votes to end the shutdown.

“I am not promising anybody anything,” said Johnson, confirming Democrats’ warnings that the GOP can’t be trusted to uphold what would amount to a pinkie promise for an ACA vote.

“I am going to let this process play out,” he added.

Johnson’s remarks drew swift backlash. Leslie Dach, chair of the advocacy group Protect Our Care, said in a statement that “as Trump-GOP policies devastate Americans from coast to coast, and congressional Republicans continue the longest government shutdown in history, Mike Johnson’s callousness is appalling.”

“He won’t even agree to allow a vote in the House to restore the healthcare tax credits that Republicans stripped away from millions of Americans,” said Dach. “He’d rather more small businesses be financially annihilated, more hospitals vanish out of thin air, and more Americans—including in his own district—empty out their life savings just to go to a doctor.”