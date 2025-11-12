Trump Claims U.S. “Lacks Specialized Talent,” Defends H-1B Visas Despite Fee Controversy

During a recent interview on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States lacks some of the specialized skills needed for complex manufacturing and defense-related jobs. He even cited it as a reason for the need for programs like the H-1B visa. The interview, in which Donald Trump made these statements while defending the steps of tightening and reshaping the H-1B program, was aired on November 12, 2025.

The host, Laura Ingraham, asked questions related to the H-1B visa, pointing out that “the U.S. already has plenty of talented people” and that bringing in foreign workers may depress the wages of American workers. To this, Trump countered, “No, you don’t,” emphasizing that jobs that are highly technical need foreign workers. He further added, “You don’t have certain talents,” suggesting that the U.S. has a short supply of specialized skills.