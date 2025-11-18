Trump Pushes for House Vote to Unseal Epstein Files as Party Criticism Grows After He Called Them a ‘Hoax’

Last week, a new batch of documents shed new light on Trump’s relationship with Epstein. In one 2019 email to author Michael Wolff, Epstein said Trump “knew about the girls” he’d trafficked. In earlier emails to his co-conspirator Ghislane Maxwell, Epstein described Trump as a “dog that hasn’t barked” and said that one of his victims had “spent hours at my house” with Trump.

And far from his claims of transparency, Trump aggressively tried last week to pressure GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) and Nancy Mace (SC) to abandon their support for a bipartisan petition to force a House vote on the release of the files, which reportedly included pulling Boebert into the Situation Room.

In one “last-ditch” effort to defuse the full release of the files, Trump also called on Attorney General Pam Bondi, to open an investigation specifically into Epstein’s ties to prominent Democrats. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), one of the co-sponsors of the House resolution, described the investigations as a “smokescreen” because “if they have ongoing investigations in certain areas, those documents can’t be released.”

None of Trump’s obstruction efforts appear to have worked. With the resolution almost sure to pass, perhaps as soon as Tuesday, dozens more Republicans have hopped on the bandwagon and appear poised to vote for it. Faced with losing more trust within his party and among his voters—who have been largely dissatisfied with his handling of the Epstein firestorm—Trump’s comments on Truth Social suggested he had recognized the need for a strategic retreat.

In a post that dripped with sarcasm, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), the resolution’s co-sponsor, said he was “glad to see Donald Trump’s complete and total endorsement of my bill.”

But while Trump appeared to hope his gesture would help to quell suspicions that he’s covering up the files, Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.), a member of the Oversight Committee, pointed out that it was hardly a demonstration of his transparency.

“Trump is dodging again,” she wrote on social media. “There’s already a congressional subpoena for the full Epstein Files. If Trump means this, then he should release them himself right now.”