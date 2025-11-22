Khashoggi’s Widow Urges Trump to Release Transcript of Call With MBS

The widow of Jamal Khashoggi on Friday joined Democratic members of Congress in urging President Donald Trump to release the transcript of a phone conversation between the US leader and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the journalist’s 2018 kidnapping and gruesome murder by Saudi operatives.

Speaking outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC flanked by Democratic members of Congress including Reps. Eugene Vindman of Virginia and Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi said she is seeking the lawmakers’ help “to get the contents of the conversation between President Trump and MBS to get the truth.”

“Try as much as you can to save the democratic freedom of America,” Khashoggi implored the audience at the gathering. “Do not be a copy of the Middle East dictator countries. We look to America as our role model of modern civilization. Please maintain it.”