20 Years After the Nithari Killings, Surinder Koli Is a Free Man — Victims’ Families Ask, If Not Them, Then Who?

The horrific Nithari serial murder case, which occurred nearly two decades ago, is now officially closed. In 2006, businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his house aide, Surinder Koli, were accused of involvement in a gruesome and spine-chilling crime. The skeletal remains of around 22 children were discovered in a drain behind Pandher’s house, shocking the entire nation.

Fast forward to the present: both men, once convicted of rape, murder and allegations of cannibalism are now free. On 12 November 2025, almost twenty years after the petrifying Noida Sector 31 killings, the Supreme Court acquitted the prime accused, Surinder Koli. This was the last remaining case against him; with this verdict, Koli has been cleared of all charges due to lack of evidence.

The families of the victims, who have been waiting for justice for nearly two decades, have raised several questions. The final case in which Koli was acquitted pertained to the rape and murder of a teenage girl. Reacting to the verdict, the victim’s mother asked, “Did ghosts kill our children?”

Koli was released from Kasna Jail in Greater Noida on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court acquitted him. This case marked the last of the serial-killing-related charges against him.

The apex court’s controversial decision came after Koli filed a curative petition—his final legal recourse to challenge his conviction. With Koli’s acquittal, the chapter of the Nithari murders has come to an end. His co-accused, Moninder Singh Pandher, had already been acquitted of all charges in 2023.

With the case being held on tip of the scale for years, families of the victims have been left with an unending void— if not them, then who?

