Indian Names in Epstein Files? Big Leaks, Bigger Revelations Ahead as Trump Signs Full-Release Bill

The U.S. has ordered the release of Epstein files, triggering major political debate and widespread speculation.
Newly revealed emails place Deepak Chopra in focus for their past correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein.
With more documents expected, global attention is fixed on which high-profile names may appear next.
The Epstein files have quickly become one of the most discussed issues in U.S. politics. For months, the topic has intensified pressure on the Trump administration, with the public demanding clarity on the crimes and connections of Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender. Calls for transparency grew not only from Trump’s critics but also from within his own Republican Party. Many of his supporters insisted that all remaining documents from the federal investigation be released to the public.
The controversy has also extended far beyond the United States. In India, the developments have triggered significant curiosity and speculation across social media, newsrooms, and political circles. Several reports suggest that a few individuals of Indian origin are already linked to the files, and more names may appear in the upcoming Epstein-related disclosures, prompting heightened public interest and scrutiny.
Initially, President Donald Trump resisted making the files public. But as political pressure mounted, he shifted his stance and urged Republican lawmakers to support a bill requiring full disclosure. Both the U.S. House and Senate passed the legislation, making the release mandatory. Trump then announced that he had signed the bill into law. Under the new mandate, Attorney General Pam Bondi has 30 days to publish the documents, except for materials that relate to ongoing investigations, identify victims, or contain graphic content involving abuse or injury.
The decision has triggered intense national debate. A wave of rumours, leaked emails, and unverified claims has swept across social media, drawing several high-profile figures into the spotlight. Names such as Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Noam Chomsky, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and others have surfaced in various contexts, fueling speculation and political tension. One viral rumour involved an email referencing “Trump blowing Bubba,” which many assumed referred to Bill Clinton. Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, later clarified that “Bubba” was a private individual, but the confusion only deepened the controversy.
As the countdown to the document release continues, global attention is locked on what the files may reveal about Epstein’s vast social network. The upcoming disclosures are expected to include communications involving politicians, business magnates, academics, and celebrities. This has also sparked a wave of questions in countries around the world—including India. Many are wondering whether the files contain only American and European figures, or if they will also feature global personalities. Among Indian audiences, a key question is emerging: Will any Indian names appear in Epstein’s communications?
That question gained traction when newly released documents from Epstein’s estate drew Deepak Chopra into the conversation. Several emails from 2016 to 2018 show exchanges between Chopra and Epstein—years after Epstein was a registered sex offender. Their correspondence included discussions about a withdrawn sexual abuse case involving Donald Trump and personal queries about Trump’s former wife, Marla Maples. Epstein’s casual, friendly responses suggested a level of familiarity, raising fresh questions about the nature of their communication.
The Indian angle deepened when activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan claimed that businessman Anil Ambani had also exchanged multiple emails with Epstein. Bhushan shared screenshots online and suggested the two appeared close. His allegations surfaced just as the U.S. government began releasing thousands of pages of Epstein-related files. Ambani, already under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in a FEMA case involving alleged fund diversion linked to the Jaipur-Reengus highway project, has not responded, adding another layer of scrutiny to his legal challenges.
These developments come as the U.S. prepares to make even more Epstein documents public. Over 20,000 pages have already been released, referencing well-known figures such as Trump, Steve Bannon, Prince Andrew, and Michael Jackson—though many mentions do not indicate wrongdoing. In India, brief speculation also arose around Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, after claims suggested he might have interacted with Epstein during UN events in 2014. The BJP dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated.
With additional files set to be released in the coming weeks, global attention remains fixed on what new information may emerge—and which names will emerge. [Rh]
