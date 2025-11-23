‘Brazil Just Succeeded Where America Failed’ as Coup-Plotting Ex-Pres Bolsonaro Arrested

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro , a right-wing ally of US President Donald Trump , was arrested in Brazil early Saturday morning following concerns he might flee the country.

Bolsonaro was under house arrest awaiting the result of his appeal after he was tried and sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup and the assassination of current Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other officials.

“Brazil just succeeded where America failed. Bringing a former president who assaulted democracy to justice,” filmmaker Petra Costa wrote on social media , as The Guardian reported .