Brazil’s Former President Bolsonaro Taken into Preventive Custody Amid Alleged Coup-Plot Probe

Brasilia, Nov 23 (IANS) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken into preventive custody by police in Brasilia under an order issued by the Federal Supreme Court.

According to initial information provided by the Federal Police, the arrest is not the result of a sentence, but a precautionary measure requested by investigators. Bolsonaro was detained at around 6:00 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) on Saturday and immediately taken to the Federal Police headquarters in the capital.

The detention comes in the final phase of an investigation into an alleged coup plot in the country. Bolsonaro, who was in power from 2019 to 2022, had been under house arrest since August 4 and hadco his preventive detention ordered on grounds of safeguarding public order.

As part of that process, he had been sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison, reports Xinhua news agency.