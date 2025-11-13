Epstein Calls Trump a ‘Dog’: House Democrats’ Newly Released Emails Suggest POTUS ‘Knew About the Girls’ and Spent Hours with an Unnamed Victim

The Epstein chronicle has witnessed the addition of another chapter. With a shadow already hovering over U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term in office, another shocking revelation has surfaced. The new details have drawn late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the President of the United States (POTUS) closer, raising fresh questions about their relationship.

On November 12, 2025, the House Oversight Committee, the main investigative body in the U.S. House of Representatives, unveiled new findings on Epstein and Trump. The ranking member of the committee, Roberta Gracia, has come forward with newly discovered emails indicating a potential White House cover-up related to the Epstein files.

As per the latest details, three emails were released by Democrats on the House Committee. The emails featured the prime figures of the Epstein saga — the late Jeffrey Epstein, his former girlfriend and associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and author Michael Wolff.

See Also: Prince Andrew No Longer a Prince: King Charles III Kicks His Younger Brother Out of the Royal Palace and Strips His Title Amid Epstein Link

Trump has previously denied all allegations connecting him to Epstein Island or the long-standing Epstein files. The newly emerged emails, however, have strengthened Trump’s connection to Epstein.

According to the shocking correspondence, Epstein reportedly stated that Trump was well aware of the girls who were procured for Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring. He reportedly asked Ghislaine Maxwell to “stop.”