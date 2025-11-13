Epstein Calls Trump a ‘Dog’: House Democrats’ Newly Released Emails Suggest POTUS ‘Knew About the Girls’ and Spent Hours with an Unnamed Victim

Key Points:
Newly released House Democrat emails reveal Epstein referred to POTUS as a “dog” in 2011 correspondence.
The emails suggest that Trump was aware of the girls involved in Epstein’s sex-trafficking network.
One email indicated that Trump reportedly spent hours with an unnamed victim at Epstein’s residence.
The Epstein chronicle has witnessed the addition of another chapter. With a shadow already hovering over U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term in office, another shocking revelation has surfaced. The new details have drawn late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the President of the United States (POTUS) closer, raising fresh questions about their relationship.
On November 12, 2025, the House Oversight Committee, the main investigative body in the U.S. House of Representatives, unveiled new findings on Epstein and Trump. The ranking member of the committee, Roberta Gracia, has come forward with newly discovered emails indicating a potential White House cover-up related to the Epstein files.
As per the latest details, three emails were released by Democrats on the House Committee. The emails featured the prime figures of the Epstein saga — the late Jeffrey Epstein, his former girlfriend and associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and author Michael Wolff.
Trump has previously denied all allegations connecting him to Epstein Island or the long-standing Epstein files. The newly emerged emails, however, have strengthened Trump’s connection to Epstein.
According to the shocking correspondence, Epstein reportedly stated that Trump was well aware of the girls who were procured for Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring. He reportedly asked Ghislaine Maxwell to “stop.”
The email exchange, which included a conversation between Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, referred to Trump as a “dog” who had not revealed anything. “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is Trump,” wrote Epstein to Maxwell in April 2011.
The bombshell detail emerged when Epstein wrote to Maxwell that Trump had spent hours with one of the victims at Epstein’s house. He wrote, "[Victim] spent hours at my house with him… he has never once been mentioned."
Maxwell responded, saying that she had been thinking the same thing. These interchanging emails between the two were part of the 23,000 documents released by the Democrats.
The House Committee received these emails in response to a subpoena issued in August 2025 to the Epstein estate. In one of the emails sent by Epstein to biographer Michael Wolff in 2019, it was revealed that Trump had asked the late sex offender to resign from his private club, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida. Another email was also sent to the same recipient.
These emerging scandals involving the late sex offender have been a major highlight in recent times. A few weeks ago, King Charles III stripped his younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was once second in line to the British throne, of his royal titles.
Andrew’s close affiliation with the sex offender and his relationship with the late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre led the King to show his brother the door.
Amid all the heat surrounding Trump and his ties with Epstein, he responded to the allegations by taking to his Truth Social account, where he blamed the Democrats for reviving the “Epstein hoax.”
He wrote, “The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect from how badly they’ve done on the shutdown and so many other subjects.”
Six years have gone by since the suicide of key convict Jeffrey Epstein. He committed suicide on 10 August 2019. His long time associate Maxwell is serving her 20-year prison sentence for sex-trafficking crimes. Trump’s name has resurfaced numerous times, raising questions about whether the POTUS is mentioned in the Epstein files or not.
