White House Reacts to Reports of Trump Considering the Removal of FBI Director Kash Patel Amid Controversies, Including Patel Assigning SWAT Protection to His 18-Year-Younger Girlfriend

The latest controversies surrounding the personal life of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel have reportedly taken a new turn. According to a report by MS NOW, President Donald Trump is allegedly considering stripping him of his title.

The report also suggested that FBI Co-Director Andrew Bailey is likely to take over the position. The White House has responded to these reports amid the ongoing controversies involving Patel and his 27-year-old girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, on 26 November 2025.

The report indicated that there is a high chance Patel will be removed from his position in the near future. The reason behind this is the recent controversy involving his alleged use of government resources for his girlfriend, who is 18 years younger than him.

See Also: US House Votes 427–1 to Release Epstein Files; Trump Denies Any Ties

Senior officials, including the President of the United States, are reportedly disappointed with the “unflattering headlines” emerging recently. The White House came forward on Wednesday to address the swirling rumours concerning Patel and President Trump.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to her X account to dismiss the headline published by MS Now. Leavitt stated that the information was completely false. She further wrote that she was in the Oval Office when she read the article, and both Trump and Patel were present in the room.