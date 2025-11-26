White House Reacts to Reports of Trump Considering the Removal of FBI Director Kash Patel Amid Controversies, Including Patel Assigning SWAT Protection to His 18-Year-Younger Girlfriend

Key Points:
The White House dismissed reports claiming President Trump plans to remove FBI Director Kash Patel.
Patel is facing backlash for allegedly assigning SWAT protection and using government resources, including a $60M FBI jet, for his girlfriend.
Netizens slammed Patel for misusing taxpayer money, calling the actions “abusive,” “hypocritical,”.
The latest controversies surrounding the personal life of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel have reportedly taken a new turn. According to a report by MS NOW, President Donald Trump is allegedly considering stripping him of his title.
The report also suggested that FBI Co-Director Andrew Bailey is likely to take over the position. The White House has responded to these reports amid the ongoing controversies involving Patel and his 27-year-old girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, on 26 November 2025.
The report indicated that there is a high chance Patel will be removed from his position in the near future. The reason behind this is the recent controversy involving his alleged use of government resources for his girlfriend, who is 18 years younger than him.
See Also: US House Votes 427–1 to Release Epstein Files; Trump Denies Any Ties
Senior officials, including the President of the United States, are reportedly disappointed with the “unflattering headlines” emerging recently. The White House came forward on Wednesday to address the swirling rumours concerning Patel and President Trump.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to her X account to dismiss the headline published by MS Now. Leavitt stated that the information was completely false. She further wrote that she was in the Oval Office when she read the article, and both Trump and Patel were present in the room.
“In fact, when this Fake News published, I was in the Oval Office, where President Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team, including FBI Director Kash Patel,” wrote Leavitt.
Leavitt also described how Trump reacted to the news about dismissing Patel from his position. Trump laughed at the headline and asked Kash to take a picture with him to dismiss all the rumours and false reports. He said, “What? That’s totally false. Come on Kash, let’s take a picture to show them you’re doing a great job!”
Despite receiving a thumbs-up from the POTUS, Patel’s actions have been under intense scrutiny over the past few weeks. Several reports claim that Patel allegedly used government resources to provide security for his country singer girlfriend.
The controversy resurfaced when reports emerged that Patel was furious after the SWAT team he had assigned to a convention where his girlfriend was performing left her. This incident occurred in April 2025 but recently regained public attention.
See Also: Trump Saves Zohran Mamdani from Embarrassment, Says He Doesn’t Have to Explain Why He Calls Him a Fascist: “That’s OK, You Can Just Say Yes. It’s Easier Than Explaining It”
Previously, Patel was called out for using a $60 million jet owned by the FBI to visit his girlfriend. His recent actions related to his personal life have been labelled hypocritical, as he had earlier criticised government officials for using government-owned planes for personal errands.
Former senior agent Christopher O'Leary told The New York Times that Patel lacks leadership experience. He stated that Patel’s use of government resources to fund his personal travel and provide high-level security to his girlfriend is a sign of his “lack of leadership experience, judgment and humility.”
Many netizens questioned Patel’s move, pointing out that taxpayer money should not be diverted to personal matters or used to provide high-level security to someone who is not a federal employee. One X user asked, “Hell no. We shouldn't even be paying for Patel's travel, since it's personal travel. Our tax dollars are not the personal bank account of the Trump admin.”
Another user highlighted Wilkins’ relationship with Patel, arguing that he was taking advantage of taxpayers’ hard-earned money. The user wrote, “She is not a federal employee, she is not his wife, they do not live together. She or Kash can hire security if she needs it and pay for it themselves. This is an abuse of taxpayer dollars.”
[Rh]
Suggested Reading: