Epstein File Cracks Open; Spilling Disturbing Dentist Room Photographs, Redacted Directories, and Rising Questions Ahead of Full File Release

A new set of unseen photographs and video footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island was released on 3 December 2025 by the Democrats of the U.S. House Oversight Committee. The material was collected by law-enforcement officials from the Virgin Islands in 2020. These files are part of the popular “Epstein Files,” which contain data and names of individuals related to Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes. The release comes as the deadline to publish all unclassified documents related to Epstein nears, creating pressure on the authorities to act accordingly.

The island, Little St. James, was shown more closely through these newly published images, making the revelations unsettling. This is the same island where Epstein was alleged by survivors to have carried out acts of abuse and trafficking. Among the released photographs, the most disturbing and widely discussed is of a room designed as a dental office. The room features a mustard-coloured dentist’s chair at the centre, with the walls decorated by several human-like masks. The arrangement of the masks appears creepy, with the faces resembling male features, giving the room a starkly different appearance from the island’s otherwise resort-style spaces.