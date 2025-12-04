Genocide Backer and Narcissist Donald J. Trump Puts His Name on ‘US Institute of Peace’

Critics of the move were swift in their condemnation of Trump, known more for being possibly the most famous narcissist in the history of humanity than for waging anything that remotely looks like a just and lasting peace.

“This is pathetic, like a little boy running around putting ‘Property of Donald’ stickers on everything in the house,” said Tom Nichols, a staff writer at The Atlantic magazine. “It’s not the Trump institute of peace, it’s the US Institute of Peace.”

Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize , has a long history of supporting and conducting overseas military operations and backing the worst actors on the world stage when it comes to war crimes and human rights abuses, counting as his close allies Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, implicated by Trump’s own CIA as the person who ordered the murder and dismembering of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

