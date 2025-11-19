US House Votes 427–1 to Release Epstein Files; Trump Denies Any Ties

Washington, Nov 19: The US House of Representatives voted 427-1 to require the Justice Department to release files related to its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in federal custody in 2019. The measure now moves to the Senate.

Lawmakers from both parties engaged in sharp debate ahead of the vote, accusing one another of delaying public access to the documents.

Speaker Mike Johnson supported the measure but criticised Democrats for pushing it forward now. “This is a show vote,” he told lawmakers. “They’re making a show of it.”

He also defended US President Donald Trump, saying, “The president had nothing to do with this, and he had nothing to hide.”