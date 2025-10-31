JD Vance Wishes His Hindu Wife Will Convert to Christianity—Places Politics Over Family?

US Vice President JD Vance has come under fire for publicly wishing his Hindu wife, Usha, converts to Christianity. He made the comment on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, at a Turning Point USA event.

Vance was engaged in an informal debate with an Indian-origin student at the University of Mississippi at the time. She questioned Vance on his government’s stance on immigration before pivoting to his personal relationship. The debate was part of an event organized by Turning Point USA – a conservative advocacy organization founded by the now deceased Charlie Kirk.

Vance’s Comments

“As I’ve told her and I’ve said publicly, and I’ll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends:” he said, “Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that. Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

Vance made the comment replying to a question about his family’s religious dynamic.

“If she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.”

He went on to elaborate on Usha’s religious background, their relationship, and how the couple navigates raising children in a multi-religious household.

“Yes, my wife did not grow up Christian. I think it's fair to say that she grew up in a Hindu family but not a particularly religious family in either direction,” Vance said, “In fact, when I met my wife … I would consider myself an agnostic or an atheist, and that's what I think she would have considered herself as well.”

He added that Usha attends Mass with him on most Sundays now. The couple is raising their three children in the Christian tradition as well. “Our two oldest kids ... go to a Christian school. Our 8-year-old did his first Communion about a year ago,” he said, “That's the way that we have come to our arrangement.”

