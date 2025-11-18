Who Is Jashodaben? Modi’s Long-Unspoken Marriage Acknowledged After Decades

PM Narendra Modi’s personal life, especially his little-known marriage to Jashodaben, has long been a subject of public curiosity.
Modi and Jashodaben married in 1968 but separated soon after; she later became a schoolteacher while he pursued politics.
Their marriage became publicly acknowledged only in 2014, bringing renewed attention to Jashodaben
PM Modi is a well-known name in India not only because he is the Prime Minister but also because he has become a major celebrity figure in the country. From his political travels to his beard style, people have questioned and discussed different aspects of his lifestyle. One major question often asked to him was about his skincare routine, which led many to call him an unlikely “influencer.” There are even songs made about him, portraying him in a larger-than-life way. Supporters affectionately call him “Modi Ji,” while many refer to themselves as “Modi Bhakt,” highlighting the scale of his fan following not just in India but across the world.
However, public curiosity goes beyond his appearance and popularity. People frequently question him about his foreign visits, personal habits, and past life. Much of his early life has remained a mystery — from being called a “chaiwala” to the phase when he reportedly left for the Himalayas, as narrated by his brother. Among all these stories, one of the most discussed topics is the story of his alleged marriage. Many fans and critics know him as someone who has lived publicly as a single man. Modi himself never openly discussed his marital life until 2014, when he finally acknowledged it after being questioned.
There are many stories and allegations related to his wife in the media and in people’s minds. So the question naturally arises: “Who is Modi’s wife, and what is her story with Modi?”
Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, into a lower-middle-class family. His parents, Damodardas Mulchand Modi and Hiraben Modi, had six children, and Modi was their third. His father ran a tea stall at the Vadnagar railway station, where young Modi would occasionally help.
Modi’s siblings include four brothers — Somabhai, Amrutbhai, Prahlad, and Pankaj — and a sister, Vasantiben Hasmukhlal Modi. He earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in political science in 1978 from Delhi University’s School of Open Learning and a Master of Arts (MA) degree in political science from Gujarat University in 1983.
His educational qualifications have frequently been the subject of political debate. Modi has never publicly released his degree records, prompting RTI applications and legal battles over their disclosure. On August 25, 2025, the Delhi High Court set aside a CIC order that had permitted an RTI activist to inspect Delhi University’s 1978 BA records, noting the distinction between something being “of interest to the public” and “in the public interest.”
Alongside these debates, another aspect of Modi’s life has long attracted attention — his marriage to Jashodaben Chimanlal Modi.
Modi’s marriage took place in 1968, when he was 18 years old. Narendra Modi and Jashodaben’s marriage was arranged by his parents. Although the wedding rituals were completed, the marriage was never fully consummated in the traditional sense. Soon after the ceremony, Modi left home. He set out on a spiritual path, spent time travelling, and later became involved in politics.
According to The Indian Express, Jashodaben said she spent only about three months with Modi over a period of three years before they separated permanently.
After their separation, Jashodaben returned to her father’s home and focused on her education. She completed her schooling, trained as a teacher, and worked for decades in village schools across Banaskantha and Mehsana districts. While Modi went deeper into political and organisational work, she built an independent and disciplined life as a schoolteacher.
Modi’s work with the RSS required full-time pracharaks to remain celibate. Acknowledging his marriage could have limited his growth within the organisation, which is why, for many years, he left the “spouse” column blank on official documents. As a result, their marriage remained unknown to most people.
This changed in 2014, when Modi contested the Lok Sabha elections and was legally required to declare whether he was married. For the first time, he officially named Jashodaben as his wife, drawing national attention to their long-separated relationship. Critics accused him of abandonment, while supporters claimed it was a personal sacrifice made for public service. Jashodaben herself never criticised him; in interviews, she only discussed her education, her teaching career, and her quiet pride in his achievements.
After Modi became Prime Minister, she was provided police security, which she later said restricted her movement. She filed an RTI seeking clarity about her security arrangements and also faced struggles in obtaining a passport due to the absence of a formal marriage certificate. She occasionally appeared in the news — for instance, after a 2018 car accident that left her injured — but mostly avoided public controversy.
Today, Jashodaben lives with her brother in Unjha, Gujarat. She spends her days reading, praying, and taking part in simple community activities. [Rh]
