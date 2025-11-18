Who Is Jashodaben? Modi’s Long-Unspoken Marriage Acknowledged After Decades

PM Modi is a well-known name in India not only because he is the Prime Minister but also because he has become a major celebrity figure in the country. From his political travels to his beard style, people have questioned and discussed different aspects of his lifestyle. One major question often asked to him was about his skincare routine, which led many to call him an unlikely “influencer.” There are even songs made about him, portraying him in a larger-than-life way. Supporters affectionately call him “Modi Ji,” while many refer to themselves as “Modi Bhakt,” highlighting the scale of his fan following not just in India but across the world.

However, public curiosity goes beyond his appearance and popularity. People frequently question him about his foreign visits, personal habits, and past life. Much of his early life has remained a mystery — from being called a “chaiwala” to the phase when he reportedly left for the Himalayas, as narrated by his brother. Among all these stories, one of the most discussed topics is the story of his alleged marriage. Many fans and critics know him as someone who has lived publicly as a single man. Modi himself never openly discussed his marital life until 2014, when he finally acknowledged it after being questioned.



There are many stories and allegations related to his wife in the media and in people’s minds. So the question naturally arises: “Who is Modi’s wife, and what is her story with Modi?”

