Key Takeaways As White House, Congress Push Foreign Policy Plans

Two key documents released in Washington in recent days present differing foreign policy paths, giving US allies and adversaries alike plenty to chew over as they consider major strategic issues.

The White House's 33-page National Security Strategy (NSS), released last week, grabbed headlines with an "America First" approach in which "the days of the United States propping up the entire world order are over."

It criticized the European Union and spoke of restoring "strategic stability" with Russia -– drawing praise from Moscow.

Meanwhile, a 3,086-page defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), seeks to lock in spending on Washington's military commitments to Europe and focus intelligence on Russia's military cooperation with China and North Korea.

"There are differing visions," Olivia Enos, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, told RFE/RL, adding that the US Congress was pushing back on the NSS strategy.

"But I think it's a long road to figure out whether or not appropriations actually fully get funded," she said.

Trump's Priority: The Americas And China

The NSS section on regional priorities starts with the Western Hemisphere before moving on through Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

"Trump's NSS is a much-needed corrective to decades of 'strategies' that...commit the United States to an overstretched conception of national strategy," wrote Alexander Gray, who served on the National Security Council (NSC) in the first Trump administration.

In commentary for the Atlantic Council, he said the focus on the Western Hemisphere was "refreshingly frank about the essential objectives of the United States: securing the homeland."

Other observers have also suggested the order of the list is a direct reflection of White House priorities.

"The decision to place a high premium on foreign policy in the Western Hemisphere was no doubt going toward one of their primary domestic priorities, which is to counter immigration," said Enos.

Enos said the NSS approach to China was also informed by domestic policy concerns. "It's all about reindustrialization. It's all about economic security," she said, noting a lack of comment on human rights abuses, for example.

