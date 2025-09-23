European Union assures India it is ‘reliable’ partner

New York, Sept 23: European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas has assured India that it is a "reliable" partner working together on upholding multilateralism during a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Along with Brazil’s Minister Mauro Vieira Juan and Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Ramon de la Fuente, he attended a meeting with EU foreign ministers on Monday.

After the meeting, Kallas, whose formal title is High Representative for Foreign Affairs, posted on X, “The message to our partners was simple: the EU is a reliable actor. We support multilateralism, free trade and a world grounded in the UN Charter”.

Jaishankar, in his X post on the meeting, said, “Pleased to meet EU Foreign Ministers at their informal meeting today”.