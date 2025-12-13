Mike Johnson Defends Murder of Shipwrecked Sailors as ‘Entirely Appropriate’

In his remarks, Johnson said the killings of the two men was “entirely appropriate,” though he has not yet called for the full video of the killing to be released, unlike others among the small handful of lawmakers who have seen it.

“They were able-bodied, they were not injured,” Johnson said of the two victims, “and they were attempting to recover the contents of the boat, which was full of narcotics.”

“The individuals on that vessel were not helpless castaways,” he added. “They were drug runners on a capsized drug boat, and by all indications, attempting to recover it so they could continue pushing drugs to kill Americans.”

According to experts, however, the claim—which numerous Republicans and high-ranking Trump officials have now made—that two men who have just survived a massive missile strike on their boat, clinging to life on bits of debris in the middle of the ocean were in the act of “pushing drugs to kill Americans,” defies belief.

Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch and now a visiting professor at Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs, argued this week in The Guardian that such claims must be resolutely countered and these 87 killings at sea—ordered by President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth—condemned for what they are: murder.

“The Pentagon has also fallen back on the claim that the two were trying to right the remains of the boat that might have still contained cocaine,” wrote Roth. “But the stricken boat was clearly going nowhere and could easily have been intercepted. There was no need to kill the two men clinging to its wreckage.”