‘A Clear Breach’: Watchdog Hits FIFA With Ethics Complaint Over Made-Up Trump ‘Peace Prize’

The complaint then documents multiple cases in which Infantino allegedly broke the political neutrality pledge, including his public lobbying for Trump to receive a Nobel Peace Prize; a November interview at the America Business Forum in which Infantino called Trump “a really close friend,” and hit back at criticisms that the president had embraced authoritarianism; and Infantino’s decision to award Trump with a made-up “peace prize” after failing to help him secure a more prestigious version.

FairSquare zeroed in on Infantino’s remarks during the 2026 World Cup draw last week in which he told Trump that “you definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize for your action for what you have obtained in your way, but you obtained it in an incredible way, and you can always count, Mr. President, on my support.”

The organization remarked that “any reasonable interpretation of Mr. Infantino’s comments would conclude that he a) encouraged people to support the political agenda of President Trump, and b) expressed his personal approval of President Trump’s political agenda.” This was a particularly egregious violation, FairSquare added, because Infantino was “appearing at a public event in his role as FIFA president.”