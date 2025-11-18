USA’s First South Asian Democratic Socialist Mayor

Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral win in New York City has sent reverberations across the American political landscape. It is the victory of a youth in an ageing cabinet, a Muslim at the height of Islamophobia, an immigrant amidst rising intolerance, and, most starkly, a democratic socialist in a capitalist landscape.

Mamdani has been unabashed about his identity and his politics – “I am Muslim. I am a democratic socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologise for any of this,” he said in his victory speech. Whether he is up to the task remains to be seen.

What is Democratic Socialism?

Democratic Socialism is a political ideology that melds the concepts of democracy and socialism – essentially, it advocates for a state that prioritizes social and economic equality through collective ownership and popular participation. It stands in contrast to both Capitalism and Marxism-Leninism, arguing that the former prohibits true equality and the latter leads to authoritarianism.

In fact, democratic socialism solidified as an ideology in the 20th century as an alternative to communist states that backslid into autocracies. At the same time, the foundation of the philosophy was collective ownership of the means of production. Its origins stretch back to 19th century working class movements across Europe and the UK, around the time communism was beginning to flourish.

As for a formal definition of democratic socialism – there isn’t one. It is more of an umbrella term with a variety of interpretations: it can advocate for revolutionary or gradual change, focus on collective-ownership or self-management of properties, with a central state or decentralized collectives.