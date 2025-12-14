‘We Don’t Have to Live This Way’: Deadly Brown Shooting Spurs Calls for Action on Guns

By Jessica Corbett
With at least two people , several others in critical but stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital, and a suspect at large after a Saturday shooting at Brown University in Providence, prevention advocates and some US lawmakers renewed calls for swift action to take on what the nonprofit Brady “a uniquely American problem” that “is completely preventable.”
“Our hearts are with the victims, survivors, their families, and the entire community of Brown University and the surrounding Providence area in this horrific time,” Brady president Kris Brown in a statement. “As students prepare for finals and then head home to loved ones for the holidays, our all-too-American gun violence crisis has shattered their safety.”
“Guns are the leading cause of death for youth in this nation. Only in America do we live in fear of being shot and killed in our schools, places of worship, and grocery stores,” she continued. “Now, as students, faculty, and staff hide and barricade themselves in immense fear, we once again call on lawmakers in Congress and around the country to take action against this uniquely American crisis. We cannot continue to allow politics and special interests to take priority over our lives and safety.”
Despite some early misinformation, no suspects are in custody, and authorities are searching for a man in dark clothing. The law enforcement response is ongoing and Brown remains in lockdown, a 9:29 pm Eastern update on the university’s website. Everyone is urged to shelter in place, which “means keeping all doors locked and ensuring no movement across campus.”
The Ivy League university’s president, Christina H. Paxson, said in a public message that “this is a deeply tragic day for Brown, our families, and our local community. There are truly no words that can express the deep sorrow we are feeling for the victims of the shooting that took place today at the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building.”
US Sen. (D-RI) on that he was “praying for the victims and their families,” and thanked the first responders who “put themselves in harm’s way to protect all of us.” He also echoed the city’s mayor, Brett Smiley, “in urging Rhode Islanders to heed only official updates from Brown University and the Providence Police.”
In a statement, US Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) also everyone impacted by “this horrific, active, and unfolding tragedy,” and stressed the importance of everyone listening to law enforcement “as they continue working to ensure the entire campus and surrounding community is safe, and the threat is neutralized.”
The state’s two Democratic congressmen, Brown alumnus and , released similar statements. Amo also said that “the scourge of is a horrific stain on our nation. We must seek policies to ensure that these tragedies do not strike yet another community and no more lives are needlessly taken from us.”
Elected at levels of across the country sent their condolences to the Brown community. Some also used the 389th US mass shooting this year and the 230th gun incident on school grounds— Brady’s president—to argue that, as Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (Mass.) , “it’s past time for us to act and stop senseless gun violence from happening again.”
Both Democratic US senators from Massachusetts also emphasized on Saturday that, in Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s , “students should be able to learn in peace, not fear gun violence.” Her colleague Sen. that “we must act now to end this painful epidemic of gun violence. Our should be safe at school.”
New York City’s democratic socialist mayor-elect, , that this shooting occurred just before the anniversary of the 2012 massacre at Elementary School in Newtown.
Fred Guttenberg has been advocating against gun violence since his 14-year-old daughter was among those murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida nearly eight years ago. He said on social that he knows two current students at Brown and asserted that “IT DOESN’T NEED TO BE THIS WAY!!!”
Students Demand Action similarly : “Make no mistake: We DO NOT have to live and die like this. Our lawmakers fail us every day that they refuse to take action on gun violence.”
Gabby Giffords, a former Democratic congresswoman from Arizona who became an activist after surviving a 2011 assassination attempt, that “my heart breaks for Brown University. Students should only have to worry about studying for finals right now, not hiding from gunfire. Guns are the leading cause of death for young people in America—this is a five-alarm fire and our leaders in have ignored it for too long. Americans are tired of waiting around for Congress to decide that protecting kids matters.”
John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, that “we either take action, or we bury more of our kids.”
The Associated Press that “Rhode Island has some of the strictest gun laws in the US. Last spring the Democratic-controlled Legislature passed an assault weapon ban that will prohibit the sale and manufacturing of certain high-powered firearms, but not their possession, starting next July.”
Gun violence prevention advocates often argue for federal restrictions, given that, as Everytown’s latest of state-level policies points out, “even the strongest system can’t protect a state from its neighbors’ weak laws.”
This article was originally published in Common Dreams under . Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org
(SY)
