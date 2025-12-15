Candace Owens to Face Erika Kirk Head-On; Will Owens Finally “Stop”?

After months of continuous shade thrown at each other, are Erika Kirk and conservative commentator Candace Owens taking their feud to the next level? The duo is set to meet face to face for the first time on December 15, 2025, following the assassination of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder Charlie Kirk.

Owens’ chronicling of conspiracy theories surrounding the late Charlie Kirk and his widow, Erika Kirk, has been ongoing for months. The date was September 10, 2025—the day Charlie Kirk was shot dead during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University.

Since then, Owens has repeatedly claimed that Charlie’s assassination was connected to something larger. On Monday, Erika Kirk posted on her X account, disclosing that she and Owens are ready to meet for a private conversation.

She wrote, “Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15.” She further stated that both parties have agreed to pause their respective activities until the meeting takes place. “@RealCandaceO and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets will be on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you,” Erika Kirk wrote in her post on X.

