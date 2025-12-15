Candace Owens to Face Erika Kirk Head-On; Will Owens Finally “Stop”?

Key Points:
Candace Owens and Erika Kirk are set to meet privately on December 15, 2025.
It is their first face-to-face interaction since Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
Erika Kirk has publicly urged Owens to "stop" during a CBS News town hall interview.
After months of continuous shade thrown at each other, are Erika Kirk and conservative commentator Candace Owens taking their feud to the next level? The duo is set to meet face to face for the first time on December 15, 2025, following the assassination of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder Charlie Kirk.
Owens’ chronicling of conspiracy theories surrounding the late Charlie Kirk and his widow, Erika Kirk, has been ongoing for months. The date was September 10, 2025—the day Charlie Kirk was shot dead during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University.
Since then, Owens has repeatedly claimed that Charlie’s assassination was connected to something larger. On Monday, Erika Kirk posted on her X account, disclosing that she and Owens are ready to meet for a private conversation.
She wrote, “Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15.” She further stated that both parties have agreed to pause their respective activities until the meeting takes place. “@RealCandaceO and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets will be on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you,” Erika Kirk wrote in her post on X.
The duo have been on the rocks for months, following numerous reports of a feud between them. Owens has promoted multiple theories surrounding the untimely death of Charlie Kirk. In a recent revelation, she intensified her claims, suggesting that Tyler Robinson—the 22-year-old shooter who killed Kirk pulled the trigger but was not acting alone.
Robinson is currently facing several charges, including aggravated murder. He appeared in a Utah court for the first time on December 11, 2025, and the state is seeking the possibility of the death penalty. Earlier, Owens made a bombshell claim hinting at the possible involvement of foreign actors in Charlie Kirk’s death.
One theory claims that Egyptian aircraft allegedly tracked the movements of Erika Kirk more than 70 times. Candace Owens raised this theory on her podcast, Operation Mocking-Plane: The Charlie Kirk Plot Thickens. According to Owens, the Egyptian planes were reportedly tailing Erika and followed a distinctive pattern that went unnoticed until the conservative leader’s shooting.
Erika Kirk stated that the growing number of such claims could ultimately affect the ongoing trial of Tyler Robinson. She also explained that she had traveled with her husband to some of the places the Egyptian plane reportedly visited, but said the timelines did not match.
Owens later took to X, stating that Erika’s response was not satisfactory. “Erika Kirk, completely dodging the question by confronting a claim that we never made,” said Candace Owens.
In October 2025, she revealed screenshots of conversations from a group chat that included Charlie Kirk. The messages, exchanged just 48 hours before his assassination, suggested that the TPUSA founder was under immense pressure from some “Jewish donors.”
She argued that his death was somehow linked to his declining support from pro-Israel donors who were allegedly pressuring him to take a stronger pro-Israel stance.
As Erika Kirk and Candace Owens are set to meet in a face-to-face confrontation on Monday, Erika Kirk was asked during a CBS News town hall interview what she would say to Candace Owens regarding her numerous claims about Charlie Kirk’s death. She replied, “Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop.”
